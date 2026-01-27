Zevra Therapeutics to Present Multiple Analyses on MIPLYFFA® at the 22nd Annual WORLDSymposium™

Four abstracts highlighting clinical data and real-world experience with MIPLYFFA accepted for presentation, including an oral presentation by Caroline Hastings, MD

Company to host satellite symposium on diagnostic and therapeutic advances in Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC)

CELEBRATION, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company), a commercial-stage company focused on providing therapies for people living with rare disease, today announced that four abstracts discussing data and clinical experience associated with MIPLYFFA® (arimoclomol) have been accepted for presentation at the 22nd Annual WORLDSymposium™. Dr. Caroline Hastings will present four-year real-world safety and efficacy data of MIPLYFFA in patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC) during a podium presentation.

The poster presentations include outcomes from the U.S. Early Access Program (EAP), multi-year subgroup analyses, and efficacy results from a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, further expanding the body of evidence characterizing MIPLYFFA in pediatric and adult NPC patients. In addition, Zevra will host a non-continuing education (Non-CE) sponsored satellite symposium focused on diagnostic and therapeutic challenges in NPC.

Podium Presentation Details

Poster Number: 41 Title: Real-world Safety and Effectiveness of Arimoclomol in Patients with NPC: Outcomes

from the U.S. Early Access Program (EAP) Over a 4-Year Period Date/Time: Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. PT Presenter: Caroline Hastings, MD, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital



Satellite Symposium Details

Title: Charting a Path in Niemann-Pick Disease Type C: Diagnostic Challenges, Therapeutic

Innovations, and Real-World Patient Cases Date/Time: Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 12:15 p.m. PT Presenter: Caroline Hastings, MD, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital



Poster Presentation Details

Poster Number: 193 Title: Multi-year Subgroup Analyses of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C Participants Treated

with Arimoclomol in the U.S. Early Access Program Date/Time: Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. PT Presenter: Kristina Julich, MD, Dell Children’s Medical Center





Poster Number: 250 Title: Efficacy of Arimoclomol Combined with Miglustat at Months 3, 6, 9, and 12 of the

Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled NPC002 Trial Date/Time: Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. PT Presenter: Eugen Mengel, MD, SphinCS GmbH, Institute of Clinical Science for LSD, Hochheim,

Germany





Poster Number: 273 Title: Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Arimoclomol in Adult and Pediatric Niemann-

Pick disease type C Patients in the US Early Access Program (EAP) Date/Time: Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. PT Presenter: Damara Ortiz, MD, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh



E-Posters will be available to all registered attendees via the WORLDSymposium mobile app beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, and will remain accessible throughout the live meeting. Registered attendees may continue to access e-Posters on demand from February 11 through March 13, 2026.

Members of the Zevra team will be available during the meeting, taking place February 2-6, 2026, in San Diego, CA. Attendees are invited to visit Zevra at booths #213 and #507 for more information.

About Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a purpose-driven, commercial-stage company focused on bringing life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. The company’s commercialization of its lead product, marketed in the U.S. for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder, provides a strong corporate foundation and validates its ability to advance therapies. In addition, the company is broadening access through geographic expansion opportunities and has a pipeline of rare disease programs. Zevra is a patient-centric organization guided by our values of accountability, integrity, innovation and courage, with the goal of creating long-term value for patients, partners, and shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.zevra.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

