Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Operational Progress

DENALI Phase 2 trial evaluating azenosertib in patients with Cyclin E1-positive PROC remains on track with topline data anticipated by year end 2026, with the potential to support an accelerated approval, subject to FDA feedback

$303.4 million cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities supports operational runway into late 2027

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with ovarian cancer and other tumor types, announced financial results for the second quarter 2025 and highlighted recent operational progress.

“This quarter, we continued to execute on our focused strategy to advance the late-stage clinical development of azenosertib in patients with Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). There is no approved treatment option specifically for this biomarker selected population, which comprises approximately 50% of PROC patients,” said Julie Eastland, Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis. “We are maintaining momentum with the DENALI Phase 2 clinical trial and remain on track to disclose topline data from DENALI Part 2 by year end 2026.”

Business Updates

Phase 2 DENALI clinical trial remains on track. Enrollment is ongoing in DENALI Part 2a of the Phase 2 DENALI clinical trial ( NCT05128825 The Company expects to disclose topline data from DENALI Part 2 (Part 2a and Part 2b) by year end 2026. DENALI Part 2, if successful, has the potential to support an accelerated approval, subject to FDA review.



Completed strategic restructuring announced in January 2025, supporting late-stage clinical development of azenosertib.

The Company has operationally completed the restructuring and does not expect to incur further associated related non-recurring expenses. This restructuring prioritizes the late-stage development of azenosertib and extends the Company’s cash runway into late 2027, beyond the Company’s anticipated DENALI Part 2 topline data.





Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities Position: As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $303.4 million, which includes $16.8 million representing the June 30, 2025 fair value of Immunome common stock received by the Company from the sale of its ROR1 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) product candidate and ADC platform to Immunome in October 2024. The Company believes that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2025 will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses requirements into late 2027.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $27.6 million, compared to $48.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease of $20.8 million was primarily due to decreases of $15.9 million for clinical expenses, $3.6 million for lab services, $3.4 million for drug manufacturing, $0.6 million related to personnel expenses and $0.4 million of miscellaneous expenses. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in companion diagnostic expense of $3.1 million.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $8.4 million, compared to $16.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease of $8.3 million was attributable to a decrease of $6.8 million in personnel expense, $1.1 million related to consulting and $0.4 million miscellaneous expenses.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were $36.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $65.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.



About Azenosertib

Azenosertib is a novel, selective, and orally bioavailable inhibitor of WEE1 currently being evaluated as a monotherapy and combination clinical studies in ovarian cancer and additional tumor types. WEE1 acts as a master regulator of the G1-S and G2-M cell cycle checkpoints, through negative regulation of both CDK1 and CDK2, to prevent replication of cells with damaged DNA. By inhibiting WEE1, azenosertib enables cell cycle progression, despite high levels of DNA damage, thereby resulting in the accumulation of DNA damage and leading to mitotic catastrophe and cancer cell death.

About DENALI Clinical Trial

DENALI is a multi-part Phase 2 clinical trial studying azenosertib in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) patients. Part 1b enrolled patients with PROC regardless of Cyclin E1 protein expression, all treated at 400mg 5:2 (intermittent daily dosing with a five days on, two days off dosing schedule). Interim results from Part 1b were presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2025 Annual Meeting. Part 2 is ongoing and is enrolling PROC patients with Cyclin E1 protein overexpression based on Zentalis’ proprietary immunohistochemistry cutoff. Part 2 includes Part 2a, a dose confirmation portion evaluating two doses, 300mg 5:2 and 400mg 5:2, and Part 2b, a portion designed to complete enrollment at the selected dose. Part 2, in total, is designed for accelerated approval, pending study outcome and discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing azenosertib (ZN-c3), a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). Azenosertib is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple tumor types in clinical trials and has broad franchise potential. In clinical trials, azenosertib has been well tolerated and has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent across multiple tumor types. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities to translate its science to advance research on additional areas of opportunity for azenosertib outside PROC. Zentalis has operations in San Diego.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 License Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ 40,560 Operating Expenses Research and development 27,610 48,386 54,857 97,971 General and administrative 8,448 16,762 19,028 32,502 Restructuring — — 7,796 — Total operating expenses 36,058 65,148 81,681 130,473 Loss from Operations (36,058 ) (65,148 ) (81,681 ) (89,913 ) Other Income (Expense) Investment and other income (expense), net



9,184 (22,863 ) 6,528 12,085 Net loss before income taxes (26,874 ) (88,011 ) (75,153 ) (77,828 ) Income tax expense — 266 — 409 Net loss (26,874 ) (88,277 ) (75,153 ) (78,237 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — (28 ) Net loss attributable to Zentalis $ (26,874 ) $ (88,277 ) $ (75,153 ) $ (78,209 ) Net loss per share outstanding, basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (1.24 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (1.10 ) Common shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 71,992 71,040 71,836 70,969





Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) As of June 30, As of December 31, 2025 2024 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 303,431 $ 371,084 Working capital(1) 272,574 333,341 Total assets 351,707 430,337 Total liabilities 77,212 93,151 Total Zentalis equity $ 274,495 $ 337,186 (1)The Company defines working capital as current assets less current liabilities.

