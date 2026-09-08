Zenas BioPharma to Host Obexelimab IgG4-RD Investor Event

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (“Zenas” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZBIO), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to being a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will host an Obexelimab IgG4-RD Investor Event virtually on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET.

Zenas’ management team will be joined by Guy Katz, M.D., Division of Rheumatology, Inflammation, and Immunity, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA. The event will provide an overview of Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD), including current management strategies, and the unmet need of people living with this disease. Management will also provide an update on the Company’s prelaunch preparedness strategies and the potential commercial opportunity for obexelimab for IgG4-RD, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In August 2026, the FDA accepted the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for obexelimab for the treatment of IgG4-RD. The BLA has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of May 27, 2027. Zenas expects to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the second half of 2026.

Conference Call Information

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the “Events and Presentations” page in the Investor & Media Relations section of the Zenas BioPharma website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About Zenas BioPharma, Inc.

Zenas is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for autoimmune diseases and inflammatory conditions. Zenas combines our experienced leadership team with a disciplined global product candidate acquisition approach to identify, acquire and develop product candidates with the potential to deliver clinically meaningful benefits to patients. Zenas is advancing two late-stage, potential franchise molecules, obexelimab and orelabrutinib. Obexelimab, Zenas’ lead product candidate, is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind CD19 and FcγRIIb to inhibit the activity of B cells implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. Zenas believes that the unique mechanism of action of obexelimab and its self-administered, subcutaneous injection regimen may enable sustained control across multiple chronic autoimmune diseases. Orelabrutinib is a potentially best-in-class, highly selective CNS-penetrant, oral, small molecule BTK inhibitor. Orelabrutinib’s mechanism of action targets pathogenic B cells not only in the periphery but also within the CNS. Additionally, it directly modulates macrophages and microglial cells in the CNS, with the potential to address compartmentalized inflammation and disease progression in MS. Zenas’ earlier stage programs include ZB021, a novel, potentially best-in-class, oral, IL-17AA/AF inhibitor, ZB022, a preclinical, potentially best-in-class, oral, brain-penetrant, TYK2 inhibitor, and ZB014, a preclinical, half-life extended anti-CD19 and FcγRIIb monoclonal antibody. For more information about Zenas BioPharma, please visit https://zenasbio.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Zenas BioPharma Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the timing of and our ability to obtain FDA approval, and the timing of our submission of a MAA to the EMA for obexelimab in IgG4-RD. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the Company’s limited operating history, incurrence of substantial losses since the Company’s inception and anticipation of incurring substantial and increasing losses for the foreseeable future; the Company’s need for substantial additional financing to achieve the Company’s goals; the uncertainty of clinical development, which is lengthy and expensive, and characterized by uncertain outcomes, and risks related to additional costs or delays in completing, or failing to complete, the development and commercialization of the Company’s current product candidates or any future product candidates; delays or difficulties in the enrollment and dosing of patients in clinical trials; the impact of any significant adverse events or undesirable side effects caused by the Company’s product candidates; potential competition, including from large and specialty pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, many of which already have approved therapies in the Company’s current indications; the Company’s ability to realize the benefits of the Company’s current or future collaborations or licensing arrangements and ability to successfully consummate future partnerships; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval to commercialize any product candidate in the United States or any other jurisdiction; the risk that the data from our clinical trials is not sufficient to the satisfaction of the FDA or comparable foreign regulatory authorities to support the submission of a biologics license application or other comparable submission or to obtain regulatory approval for our product candidates for which we seek approval in the U.S. or elsewhere, and the risk that any such approval may be for a more narrow indication than the Company seeks; the Company’s dependence on the services of the Company’s senior management and other clinical and scientific personnel, and the Company’s ability to retain these individuals or recruit additional management or clinical and scientific personnel; the Company’s ability to grow the Company’s organization, and manage the Company’s growth and expansion of the Company’s operations; risks related to the manufacturing of the Company’s product candidates, which is complex, and the risk that the Company’s third-party manufacturers may encounter difficulties in production; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for the Company’s product candidates or any future product candidates the Company may develop; the Company’s reliance on third parties to conduct the Company’s preclinical studies and clinical trials; the Company’s compliance with the Company’s obligations under the licenses granted to the Company by others, for the rights to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; significant political, trade, and regulatory developments, including changes in relations between the U.S. and China; risks related to the operations of the Company’s suppliers, many of which are located outside of the United States, including the Company’s current sole contract manufacturing organization for obexelimab drug substance and drug product, WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited, and our partner, InnoCare, both of which are located in China; the risk that the Company’s indebtedness resulting from the Company’s loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors LP, and the guarantors party to such agreement, or future indebtedness could adversely affect the Company’s financial condition or restrict the Company’s future operations; and other risks and uncertainties described in the section “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as well as other information we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are inherently uncertain, speak only as of the date of this press release and may prove incorrect. These statements are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and while the Company believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that the Company has conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company’s control, these forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as guarantees of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, the Company operates in an evolving environment. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and management cannot predict all risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

The Zenas BioPharma word mark, logo mark, and the “lightning bolt” design are trademarks of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Contacts:

Investors:

Argot Partners

Zenas@argotpartners.com

Media:

Kristin Ainsworth

SVP, U.S. Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs

612.839.6748