ZEISS debuts DORC EVA NEXUS for cataract surgery at ESCRS

Now spanning ZEISS Retina and Cataract Workflows, the EVA NEXUS™ ophthalmic surgical system from ZEISS comes in a cataract-only configuration, bringing a tailored approach to different surgical needs.

JENA, Germany, Aug. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- | Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

ZEISS Medical Technology, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, today announced the availability of the EVA NEXUS™ ophthalmic surgical system from ZEISS in a dedicated cataract configuration. The trusted DORC EVA NEXUS technology is expanded and designed to offer cataract surgeons streamlined performance, stability and control in the OR. The newly configured solution will make its global debut at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) congress in London.

Designed for cataract surgeons, the DORC EVA NEXUS cataract configuration comes with a cataract grade selection feature1 with up to four programmable pre-sets allowing surgeons to select optimized phaco, aspiration, and irrigation settings for a more tailored approach to each surgical step and cataract grade with seamless activation via footswitch or screen. The solution also aims to support integration with the ZEISS Cataract Workflow. The DORC EVA NEXUS from ZEISS in a cataract-only configuration will be available first in select European countries beginning in September 2026, followed by global availability pending regional regulatory approvals.

"With the newly configured DORC EVA NEXUS cataract solution, ZEISS' advanced technology is redefining how cataract surgeons can operate in the OR - designed for streamlined performance, stability and control - supporting surgical decisions and procedural precision," says Dr. Dominik Beck, Head of Posterior Surgery Business Sector at ZEISS Medical Technology.

"Having relied on its predecessor, DORC EVA, in my cataract surgery cases for more than a decade, I recently began using DORC EVA NEXUS, the latest generation of the platform, and have already experienced the benefits of its innovations in my everyday surgical practice. DORC EVA NEXUS benefits everyone in the operating room; my staff and I feel more in control during surgery, which contributes to an improved patient experience and surgical outcomes," says Dr. Marcus Drodofsky, cataract surgeon, Augenärzte Osnabrück (Germany).

Now integrated into the ZEISS Cataract Workflow portfolio, the DORC EVA NEXUS solution in a cataract-only configuration offers a combination of advanced technology - the VacuFlow VTi pump, SMART IOP™, and EVA EQUIPHACO™.

Performance: The DORC EVA NEXUS for cataract includes VacuFlow VTi, an advanced fluidics technology powered by Valve Timing Intelligence, to deliver precise, pulsation‑free flow or fast, responsive vacuum, providing surgeons with improved efficiency and control throughout cataract procedures.2

Stability: Unique to DORC EVA NEXUS, SMART IOP™ automatically compensates for pressure losses to maintain constant intraocular pressure. It delivers more stable, lower anterior chamber pressure and up to 73% higher responsiveness - even during post‑occlusion breaks. 2

Control: The compact, lightweight DORC EVA SURE TOUCH phaco handpiece together with the DORC EVA EQUIPHACO full range of high-performance phaco tips, with fitted color-coded sleeves makes the DORC EVA NEXUS for cataract designed for superior chamber stability and ultrasound efficiency, giving surgeons refined phaco control. The wireless Dual Linear footswitch, customizable and programmable, allows for independent control of aspiration and ultrasound.3

For more information about the DORC EVA NEXUS from ZEISS in a cataract-only configuration, visit the ZEISS booth C.100 in the South Event Hall at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) congress in London, or visit www.zeiss.com/med.

1 Availability of this feature may vary by market and is subject to local regulatory approvals.



2Compared to the DORC EVA Surgical System.



3Compared to the previous design of the DORC phaco handpiece.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development. The statements of the healthcare professionals reflect only their personal opinions and experiences and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of any institution that they are affiliated with. The healthcare professionals alone are responsible for the content of their experience reported and any potential resulting infringements. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates do not have clinical evidence supporting the opinions and statements of the health care professionals nor accept any responsibility or liability of the healthcare professionals' content. The healthcare professionals have a contractual or other financial relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates and have received financial support.

Contact for investors:



Sebastian Frericks



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Carl Zeiss Meditec AG



Phone: +49 3641 220 116



Mail: investors.med@zeiss.com

Contact for the press:



Frank Smith



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Ophthalmology, Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc.



Phone: +49 3641 220 331



Mail: press.med@zeiss.com

Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the TecDAX and SDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,784 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,228m in fiscal year 2024/25 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

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