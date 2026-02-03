ZEISS announces NMPA approval in China for powerful ophthalmic microscopes enhancing surgical visualization

ZEISS ARTEVO 750 and ZEISS ARTEVO 850 surgical microscopes provide ophthalmic surgeons in China with end-to-end workflow integration to improve efficiency, precision, and surgical safety.

JENA, Germany and SHANGHAI, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology announced today that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the ZEISS ARTEVO 750 and ARTEVO 850 ophthalmic microscopes. The microscopes provide high quality optical and digital visualization for both anterior and posterior segments. With upgrades spanning both hardware and software, the newly approved microscopes supporting ophthalmic surgeries ensure more precise operations and greater surgical safety with enhanced resolution, RGB illumination and full compatibility with the latest generation of ZEISS's cataract workflow.

"The introduction of ZEISS ARTEVO 750 and ARTEVO 850 microscopes powerfully demonstrates our commitment to ophthalmologists in China. We will leverage the power of innovation to contribute to the advancement of eye health in China and better serve Chinese surgeons and their patients," says Martin Fischer, President & CEO of ZEISS Greater China.

The ZEISS ARTEVO 750 ophthalmic microscope is another breakthrough in ZEISS's ophthalmic surgical microscope family that made its Chinese debut at the 2025 China International Import Expo (CIIE). Combining advanced technology with established optical expertise, the ARTEVO 750 enables surgeons to finetune their surgical views in routine and complex procedures, including cataract & vitreoretinal surgery, corneal transplantation, and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS). With enhanced resolution, elevated depth of field, intelligent RGB illumination and intraoperative OCT, the ZEISS ARTEVO 750 supports excellent usability and a seamless end-to-end workflow.

"The enhanced optical resolution of the ARTEVO 750 enables us to elevate our capabilities in performing delicate ophthalmic surgeries," states Professor Chen Jili from Shanghai Jing'an District Shibei Hospital.

The ZEISS ARTEVO 850 is a 3D-enabled digital microscope designed for multiple specialties in ophthalmology, setting the pace in digital visualization. It combines the proven benefits of a digital ophthalmic microscope with customizable 3D digital visualization, functional integration, excellent usability, and integration into a comprehensive medical ecosystem. Digital Color Assistant (DCA) enhances colors in the surgical image to accentuate anatomical details. Another advantage of digital visualization includes optimization of the depth of field up to 60%1 with Smart Depth of Field (DoF) function. A redesigned user interface for ZEISS CALLISTO eye centralizes all controls onto a single intuitive touchscreen. Digital integration into ZEISS ophthalmic workflows allows for seamless data transfer, with reference image matching directly on the 3D screen and a markerless toric IOL implantation that can be fully surgeon controlled.

Professor Xu Gezhi from the EENT Hospital of Fudan University explains, "The resolution of the ARTEVO 850 is truly excellent, and the clear visibility and reduced fatigue during the surgery make the experience very pleasant."

The availability in China of the next generation of ZEISS ophthalmic microscopes, including the ZEISS ARTEVO 750 and ARTEVO 850, helps transform the surgical experience with superior optics and capabilities.

The ZEISS ARTEVO 850 will be showcased as part of ZEISS's ophthalmic workflows in the ZEISS booth #5FG-J01 at the 41st Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) conference in Hong Kong from February 5-8, 2026. For more information about ZEISS ophthalmic surgical microscopes, visit here.

1 Data on file. Compared to ZEISS ARTEVO 800.

Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,730 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,066.1m in fiscal year 2023/24 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

