Zef Scientific and Copia Scientific Partner to Deliver Automated Solutions for High-Throughput LC/MS Workflows: “From Sample Prep to LC/MS. Together”

Partnership combines laboratory automation and multivendor LC/MS expertise to help laboratories increase throughput and manage equipment and service costs.

LAKE FOREST, Calif. & TAUNTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zef Scientific, Inc. (ZefSci), a provider of multivendor liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry (LC/MS) service and systems, and Copia Scientific, a full-service laboratory automation equipment company, today announced a partnership to provide complementary instrumentation, workflow support, and service for automated sample preparation and LC/MS analysis.

The partnership brings together the companies’ expertise to support integrated workflows—from automated sample preparation through LC/MS analysis. Copia Scientific supplies new and refurbished laboratory automation equipment, including liquid handlers, and provides multivendor service, preventive maintenance, calibration and validation, workflow integration, and method-development support. ZefSci provides refurbished LC/MS systems, multivendor service, installation and operational qualification (IQ/OQ), instrument relocation, and service contracts across major LC/MS manufacturers.

As sample volumes and study sizes increase, laboratories need sample preparation capabilities that keep pace with high-speed LC/MS analysis. The combined offerings are designed to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), clinical and toxicology laboratories, environmental and food testing laboratories, and high-throughput research facilities.

Together, Copia Scientific and ZefSci will offer customers a flexible, cost-conscious alternative to purchasing new equipment and relying exclusively on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for service. Customers can draw on both companies’ expertise to expand capacity, automate workflows, and support instruments from multiple manufacturers.

“Copia Scientific is trusted by biotechnology, pharmaceutical, CRO, and academic laboratories to deliver precision automation equipment and integrated laboratory solutions,” said Dyan Reagan, COO of Copia Scientific. “By partnering with ZefSci, we can help customers scale and automate sample preparation to better match the capabilities of today’s high-speed LC/MS systems.”

“This partnership brings together complementary expertise in laboratory automation and LC/MS instrumentation and service,” said Kevork Kaladjian, President of ZefSci. “Our North American customers will have access to a broader team of specialists to support their workflows, expand laboratory capacity, and manage equipment and service costs.”

About Copia Scientific

Copia Scientific is a multivendor laboratory instrumentation supplier with deep expertise in laboratory automation. The company helps laboratories scale efficiently with new and refurbished equipment, service, and workflow integration. From standalone instruments to integrated automation solutions, Copia Scientific builds offerings around each customer’s workflow and operational needs.

For more information, visit www.copiasci.com.

About Zef Scientific

Zef Scientific specializes in multivendor service and support for liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry instruments across the United States and Canada. Part of Shimadzu Corporation, ZefSci provides refurbished instrumentation, service contracts, preventive maintenance, qualification, and relocation services. The company supports systems from manufacturers including SCIEX, Shimadzu, Waters, Agilent, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

For more information, visit www.zefsci.com.

Media and other inquiries:

Dyan Reagan

dyanr@copiasci.com

Media and other inquiries:

Kristina Khodova

kristina@zefsci.com