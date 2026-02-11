SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zai Lab to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates on February 26, 2026

February 11, 2026 | 
1 min read

- Company to host conference call and webcast on February 26, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET (9:00 p.m. HKT)



SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provide recent corporate updates on February 26, 2026, before the opening of U.S. equity markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET (9:00 p.m. HKT).

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com. Participants must register in advance of the conference call.

Details are as follows:

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Dial-in details will be in the confirmation email which the participant will receive upon registering. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.X.com/ZaiLab_Global.


Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Christine Chiou / Cyan Liu
+1 (917) 886-6929 / +86 195 3130 8895
christine.chiou1@zailaboratory.com / cyan.liu@zailaboratory.com

Media:
Shaun Maccoun / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (857) 270-8854 / +86 185 0015 5011
shaun.maccoun@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com

Massachusetts Earnings China
Zai Lab (US) LLC
