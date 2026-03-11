Younet.ai Highlights Researgency.ai Collaboration with Kala Bio (KALA) as New “AutoResearch” Milestone Signals the Rise of Autonomous Research Agents

Modify code, run experiments, and evaluate results autonomously

Continuously iterate (~12 experiments per hour; 100+ overnight)

Self-evaluate and keep improvements while discarding failures

Operate efficiently on a single GPU, lowering the barrier to high-frequency experimentation

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Younet.ai, a Toronto-based AI technology company specializing in enterprise-grade private LLM solutions, today announced that the recent release of AutoResearch by AI pioneer Andrej Karpathy provides strong external validation for the autonomous research-agent approach underpinning Researgency.ai, Younet's agentic research platform being developed in collaboration with Kala Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA).AutoResearch is an open-source tool that enables AI agents to autonomously conduct 100+ machine-learning experiments overnight on a single GPU, demonstrating a step-change in research velocity via continuous agentic iteration. Younet.ai believes the same "overnight research loop" can reshape life-sciences planning and decision-making through Researgency.ai, which is being developed with Kala Bio to apply autonomous research principles to biotech R&D workflows, including scenario simulation and protocol optimization."What AutoResearch demonstrates for machine-learning experimentation is the same transformation Researgency.ai is engineered to deliver for biotech research planning—continuous agentic iteration while teams sleep," said Alex Kapralov, CEO of Younet.ai. "With Researgency.ai and our collaboration with Kala Bio (NASDAQ: KALA), the goal is to help life-sciences teams wake up to better study designs, stronger protocol options, and faster evidence-driven decisions."AutoResearch has been described as a compact framework that changes how experimentation can be conducted by enabling an agent to:Karpathy has described the aspiration as enabling faster research progress "indefinitely" and without ongoing human involvement—an approach Younet.ai views as aligned with the agentic future emerging across R&D and knowledge work.Researgency.ai is an agentic AI platform under development with Kala Bio (NASDAQ: KALA) intended to bring autonomous research loops to biotechnology R&D planning. The platform aims to translate "100 experiments overnight" into "100 study scenarios overnight" by enabling agents to autonomously plan, simulate, and optimize research scenarios around the Researgency lock.Teams define objectives, constraints, and evaluation criteria (e.g., endpoints, budgets, timelines, and enrollment feasibility).Agents generate protocol parameters, simulate scenarios across site and enrollment configurations, model statistical power under varying assumptions, and evaluate pathway alignment—iterating continuously and retaining the most promising configurations.Teams review prioritized outputs, compare optimized configurations, and make decisions based on structured scenario results rather than purely sequential, manual iteration.The AutoResearch narrative includes a public example in which Shopify's CEO reported using AutoResearch overnight and seeing a 19% improvement in validation scores, with an agent-optimized smaller model outperforming a larger manually tuned counterpart—underscoring the potential impact of autonomous iteration.Younet.ai views this as an early indicator that agentic approaches can deliver compounding improvements when applied to complex optimization problems—an effect Researgency.ai seeks to translate into life-sciences planning and execution contexts in collaboration with Kala Bio (NASDAQ: KALA).Researgency.ai is intended to help shift life-sciences organizations away from manual, sequential planning cycles toward higher-frequency parallel scenario exploration—compressing timelines and expanding the number of viable options considered before execution."The core shift is moving from human-limited iteration speed to always-on autonomous exploration," Kapralov added. "Researgency.ai is being built to help teams evaluate more options, faster—so the best strategies rise to the top sooner."AutoResearch is an open-source Python tool created by Andrej Karpathy that enables AI agents to autonomously conduct machine-learning experiments and iterate on results with minimal human involvement. AutoResearch has been cited by industry leaders as evidence of a broader shift toward autonomous AI-driven research workflows.Researgency.ai is an agentic AI platform under development with Kala Bio (NASDAQ: KALA) to bring autonomous research-agent workflows to biotechnology R&D planning—enabling AI agents to simulate scenarios, optimize protocols, and support evidence-driven decisions around the clock. The platform leverages Younet.ai capabilities in private LLM infrastructure and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).Younet.ai is a Toronto-based AI technology company specializing in enterprise-grade private LLM solutions. The company's platform hosts thousands of custom AI agents and features advanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities. For more information, visitKala Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) is a biopharmaceutical company exploring innovative approaches to drug development and life-sciences research. For more information, visitThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development, capabilities, expected benefits, and potential applications of Researgency.ai; the anticipated impact of autonomous research agents on life-sciences research and development; and Younet.ai's collaboration with Kala Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA). Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to develop and deploy new technologies, the performance and reliability of AI models and simulations, data availability and quality, cybersecurity and privacy considerations, regulatory considerations, market adoption, and other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Younet.ai undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law. Kala Bio's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may also identify and discuss additional risks and uncertainties.