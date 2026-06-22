Yellowbird Diagnostics Completes Dosing in First-in-Human Phase 1 Trial of NeuCaVis(TM)

Human data demonstrates translation of key findings from preclinical studies

• Novel F18 PET imaging agent designed to identify inflammation.• Program advancing toward Phase 2 patient studiesOttawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Yellowbird Diagnostics Inc. today announced the successful completion of dosing and imaging in its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of NeuCaVis™, a novel F18 PET radiotracer designed to image inflammation.Led by Dr. Benjamin Chow, the study enrolled twelve healthy volunteers, including six men and six women, at the Ottawa Heart Institute. The trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability, biodistribution, and dosimetry of NeuCaVis™, while generating the first clinical data in humans."Completing dosing in all twelve participants marks an important milestone for Yellowbird and validates our ability to execute a first-in-human clinical program. We thank the volunteers, investigators, and study staff for their contributions and look forward to sharing additional results as data analysis progresses," said Nick Calvert, Chief Executive Officer of Yellowbird Diagnostics."Successful completion of this study represents a significant step forward in the development of NeuCaVis™ and our mission to transform inflammation imaging. The preliminary images and interim data have exceeded our expectations and reinforce the promise of NeuCaVis™ as a novel approach to imaging inflammation. We are now focused on advancing the program into patient studies and expanding the clinical applications of fructose-based inflammation imaging," said Adam Shuhendler, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Yellowbird Diagnostics.Data analysis is underway, with additional results expected in the coming quarter.Yellowbird Diagnostics is an Ottawa-based biotechnology company developing next-generation metabolic imaging technologies to transform the diagnosis and management of inflammatory diseases.NeuCaVis™, the company's lead program, is a proprietary F18-labeled PET imaging agent designed to visualize fructose metabolism, a pathway increasingly recognized as a hallmark of activated inflammatory cells. Unlike traditional imaging approaches, NeuCaVis™ is designed to enhance visualization of inflammatory processes in tissues where background signal can limit diagnostic performance.Michael GottliebYellowbird Diagnostics Inc.For more information:This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated development, clinical evaluation, regulatory advancement, and potential applications of NeuCaVis™. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Yellowbird Diagnostics undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.To view the source version of this press release, please visit