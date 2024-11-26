Xeris to Participate in Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GvokeHypoPen--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that members of its senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 3, 2024 at 8:00am Eastern Time.





A live webcast of the event will be available on the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of Xeris’ Investor Relations website at www.xerispharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Recorlev®, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris also has a pipeline of development programs to bring new products forward using its proprietary formulation technology platforms, XeriSol® and XeriJect®, supporting long-term product development and commercial success.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

