Xeris to Participate in Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GvokeHypoPen--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that members of its senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 3, 2024 at 8:00am Eastern Time.


A live webcast of the event will be available on the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of Xeris’ Investor Relations website at www.xerispharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Recorlev®, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris also has a pipeline of development programs to bring new products forward using its proprietary formulation technology platforms, XeriSol® and XeriJect®, supporting long-term product development and commercial success.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Allison Wey
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
awey@xerispharma.com

