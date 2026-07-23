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Press Releases

Xeris Biopharma to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

July 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

Conference Call to be Held at 8:30 a.m. ET

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2026 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the Company’s financial and operational results.

Interested parties may pre-register for the call here or via the “Events” section of the Investor Relations website. It is recommended that attendees register 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.



The webcast, replay and other information related to the event can be accessed on the investor website https://xerispharma.com/investor-relations.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Recorlev®, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris also has a pipeline of development programs led by XP-8121, a Phase 3-ready, once-weekly subcutaneous injection for hypothyroidism, as well as multiple early-stage programs leveraging Xeris’ technology platforms, XeriSol® and XeriJect®, for its partners.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.


Contacts

Xeris Investor Contact
Allison Wey
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
awey@xerispharma.com

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