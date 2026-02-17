Xeris Biopharma to Report Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide Full Year 2026 Guidance on March 2, 2026

Conference Call to be Held at 8:30 a.m. ET

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, March 2, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the Company’s financial and operational results.

To pre-register for the call, please go to the following link:

https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/428274643?pwd=TZMrH35H

After pre-registering, a confirmation email will be sent. To join the live webcast, please visit “Events” on the Investor Relations page, or use this link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/428274643. The Company recommends registering a minimum of ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations site at: https://xerispharma.com/investor-relations.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Recorlev®, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris also has a pipeline of development programs led by XP-8121, a Phase 3-ready, once-weekly subcutaneous injection for hypothyroidism, as well as multiple early-stage programs leveraging Xeris’ technology platforms, XeriSol® and XeriJect®, for its partners.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

