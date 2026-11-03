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Xenon to Report Q3 2026 Financial Results on November 9, 2026

November 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Company Presentation Details:

Date:Monday, November 9, 2026
Time:4:30pm EST (2:30pm PCT)
Webcast:Pre-register here
Dial-In:
(800) 715-9871 toll-free or (646) 307-1963 for international callers
Conference ID:8984105


A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the Investors section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above-mentioned dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon’s lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent KV7 potassium channel opener in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder and bipolar depression. Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including KV7 and NaV1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.xenon-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Xenon and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the US, Canada and elsewhere. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts: 
For Investors:
Laura Perry/Emily Huang
Argot Partners
Xenon@argotpartners.com

For Media:
Colleen Alabiso
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
media@xenon-pharma.com


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