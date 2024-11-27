SUBSCRIBE
X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

November 27, 2024 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that management will participate in the 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, NY on December 3-5, 2024.

36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
Date:Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Time:11:00AM ET
Format:Fireside Chat
Location:Lotte New York Palace, New York
Webcast Link

This live webcast will also be accessible through “events & presentations” page of the investors section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website. After the conclusion of the conference, a replay of this webcast will be available through the same link.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during this conference. Interested investors should contact their Piper Sandler representative to request meetings.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and significant unmet needs. Leveraging our expertise in CXCR4 and immune system biology, we have successfully developed mavorixafor, which has received U.S. approval as XOLREMDI® (mavorixafor) capsules in its first indication. We are also evaluating the use of mavorixafor in additional potential indications. X4 corporate headquarters are in Boston, Massachusetts and our research center of excellence is in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.

Company Contact:
José Juves
Head of Corporate & Patient Affairs
jose.juves@x4pharma.com

Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Massachusetts Events Rare diseases
