Press Releases

X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

March 4, 2026 
BOSTON, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company focused on improving the lives of people with rare hematology diseases, today announced that the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET in Miami, FL.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a company focused on improving the lives of people with rare hematology diseases by developing and commercializing innovative therapies in areas with significant unmet needs. Leveraging expertise in diseases of the immune system and CXCR4 biology, X4 has successfully developed mavorixafor, an orally available CXCR4 antagonist that is commercially available in the U.S. as XOLREMDI® in its first indication. The Company is currently conducting a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (4WARD) evaluating mavorixafor in chronic neutropenic disorders. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to mavorixafor for the treatment of chronic neutropenia. X4 is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

X4 Investor Contact:
Remy Bernarda
Jenny Kobin
IR Advisory Solutions
ir@x4pharma.com

Source: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


