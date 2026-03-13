WuXi Biologics Wins Multiple Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards for Leadership in Bioprocessing, Manufacturing Excellence, and Digital Innovation

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that it has won six prestigious awards and two individual leadership awards at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards (ABEA), achieving a historic record for the most accolades received in a single year. These recognitions underscore the company's sustained leadership in end‑to‑end biologics development and manufacturing capabilities, digital innovation and operational excellence.

WuXi Biologics was named the winner in the following categories:

Best Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Award

Best Aseptic Fill-Finish & Packaging CMO of the Year

Bioprocessing Excellence in Asia

Bioprocessing Excellence in China

Bioprocessing Facility of the Year

Excellence in Bioprocessing Automation & Digitalization

In addition to corporate honors, Dr. Sherry Gu, Chief Technology Officer, Executive Vice President, was named CTO of the Year, in recognition of her outstanding vision, technological innovation, and leadership in advancing biologics development and bioprocessing excellence, and Dr. Jeremy Guo, Head of Global Drug Product Operations, Senior Vice President, received the award of Head of Fill-Finish & Formulation of the Year, honoring his remarkable expertise and dedication in driving high-quality, compliant, and reliable drug product manufacturing and aseptic processing capabilities.

Dr. Chris Chen, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi Biologics, stated, "We are honored to receive this unprecedented number of awards at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards. These accolades reflect the trust of our global partners, the expertise of our team, and our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and operational excellence. As we continue to scale our integrated CRDMO platform, advance digital and intelligent bioprocessing and manufacturing, we remain committed to accelerating our partners' innovative therapies to patients worldwide."

This year's awards further validate WuXi Biologics' leading position as the partner of choice for biopharma innovators and multinational corporations worldwide. The company has 945 integrated projects on its platform, making it one of the world's largest portfolios of complex biologics. Among them, nearly 50% are bi- and multi-specific antibodies and ADCs. It continues to expand its integrated services through new technology solutions that accelerate timelines, improve product quality and ensure scalable manufacturing. In 2025, the company launched WuXia™ TrueSite, its industry-leading targeted integration-based CHO cell line platform, achieving average mAb titers over 8.0 g/L and outstanding expression stability through 60 generations. It has also advanced its high-dose delivery technologies into clinical and commercial use, including its high-throughput formulation development platform WuXiHigh™, which enables protein concentrations of up to 230mg/mL and achieves viscosity reduction by up to 90%.

Building on its innovative technology platforms, WuXi Biologics consistently leads the industry in manufacturing and bioprocessing excellence. The company has achieved a 100% success rate in PPQ campaigns. It has delivered more than 350 large‑scale batches (6,000 L – 16,000 L per batch) for global partners since 2017. The strong manufacturing track record is underpinned by WuXi Biologics' rigorous, global quality system. As of the end of 2025, the company had successfully passed 46 regulatory inspections, including 22 inspections conducted by the FDA and EMA. The company also holds an industry-leading record with a 100% pass rate for FDA Pre-License Inspection (PLI). Currently, the company operates 15 GMP-certified drug substance and drug product facilities within its global network, with 136 facility license approvals and a 100% success in GMP inspections. Its world-class quality and compliance capabilities remain the cornerstone of clients' trust.

WuXi Biologics is also pioneering digital innovation to transform biologics research, development and manufacturing. It has integrated digital innovation across end-to-end R&D, manufacturing, operations, and customer engagement, driving faster timelines, superior quality, and full partnership transparency. By leveraging digital manufacturing solutions, such as Electronic Batch Record (EBR), the company has driven an approximately 40% productivity gain and consistent data integrity and high product quality, while its advanced planning systems have delivered about a 20% improvement in efficiency. Recently, WuXi Biologics launched the industry-leading digital twin platform PatroLabTM to enhance process performance, minimize process risks, shorten development timelines, and ensure consistent, high-quality biologics manufacturing.

Presented by IMAPAC, the Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards honor outstanding innovation, operational rigor, and industry leadership across bioprocessing, supply chain, ADC development, and clinical development. Recognizing the remarkable contributions of leading biopharma professionals, organizations, and technologies, the awards spotlight trailblazing leaders and trendsetters shaping the industry's future while inspiring innovation for tomorrow's biopharma landscape.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, Singapore and Qatar, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

