WuXi AppTec Earns EcoVadis Gold Medal for Third Consecutive Year, Ranking Among Global Top 5% for Sustainability

SHANGHAI, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), has received a Gold medal from EcoVadis for the third consecutive year, reflecting the Company's consistent commitment to sustainability.

EcoVadis is a leading sustainability rating agency for global supply chains. Its ratings assess companies based on 21 sustainability criteria across four main themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Under the EcoVadis assessment framework, medals are awarded based on a company's percentile ranking, with Gold reserved for the top 5% of companies globally.

"We are honored to once again receive the EcoVadis Gold Medal. This recognition reflects the significant progress we have made in implementing sustainability and responsible business practices throughout our entire value chain," said Dr. Steve Yang, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec's Sustainability Committee. "We will continue to support the sustainable development of the global pharmaceutical industry, enabling our customers to bring more life-changing medicines to patients around the world and advancing our vision that 'every drug can be made, and every disease can be treated."

As an enabler of innovation, a trusted partner, and a contributor to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, WuXi AppTec integrates sustainability throughout its operations in alignment with the values of its customers and partners. The Company holds some of the highest ratings awarded by leading global agencies, including an "AAA" rating from MSCI; an "A List" CDP ranking in Climate Change, Water Security, and Supplier Engagement; selection for Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook; a position in the FTSE4Good Index Series; and a "Prime" award from ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

Furthering its sustainability commitments, WuXi AppTec's near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Company is also a participant in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), supporting its ten principles, and serves as a supplier partner to the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI).

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients—one collaboration at a time. Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.

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SOURCE WuXi AppTec