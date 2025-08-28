WuXi AppTec Completes Second RMB1.0 Billion A-Share Repurchase Program in 2025, All Repurchased Shares to Be Cancelled

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (Stock codes: 603259.SH/2359.HK), a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services to enable companies in the pharmaceutical and life science industries, recently announced the completion of its second RMB1.0 billion A-share repurchase program in 2025 to enhance shareholder value, with all repurchased shares to be cancelled.

On April 29, 2025, the Company's Annual General Meeting approved the RMB1.0 billion A-share repurchase and cancellation program to uphold company value and protect the interests of shareholders.

From June 26, 2025 to August 26, 2025, WuXi AppTec repurchased a total of 11,860,809 A-shares, representing 0.40% of the company's total share capital as of August 27, 2025. The Company expects to cancel all repurchased A-shares under this program on August 28, 2025.

So far this year, WuXi AppTec has cumulatively completed RMB2.0 billion in A-share repurchases, with all repurchased shares to be cancelled. Share repurchases and cash dividends implemented this year total RMB5.84 billion, representing over 60% of the net profit attributable to the Company's owners in 2024.

For more information, please refer to the Company's relevant announcement: Announcement on the completion of the repurchase of A shares of the Company for the first time in 2025 and cancellation of A shares of the Company.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside nearly 6,000 partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients—one collaboration at a time. Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.

