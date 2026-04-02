Workshop on Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Workflows in Pumas™ Created by PumasAI for QSPC 2026 to Advance Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacometrics

DOVER, DEL. (April 2, 2026) — PumasAI, a science-first organization that turns data into life-saving decisions faster, today announced a major presence at the Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Conference (QSPC) 2026 in Leiden, the Netherlands. The workshops will give scientists practical training in quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) modeling and simulation approaches that support modern clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics.

QSPC gathers leading researchers, industry scientists, and quantitative pharmacology experts to explore how computational modeling can improve understanding of disease biology and guide drug development strategies. PumasAI will contribute to this mission by hosting a focused session designed to equip attendees with hands-on experience using modern scientific modeling tools in Pumas™.

The workshop is titled, “In Silico Clinical Trials with NLME Models Using Pumas,” where experts at PumasAI will demonstrate the seamless integration of QSP models with nonlinear mixed effects modeling to simulate clinical trials, evaluate dosing strategies, and support better decision-making during development programs. Participants will learn how the vision of integrated Pharmacometrics and Systems Pharmacology (iPSP) is achieved with ease in Pumas workflows and can help teams explore clinical scenarios before running costly real-world studies.

“This workshop is designed to help scientists translate advanced quantitative methods into practical workflows that support real development programs,” said Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, Co-founder and CEO of PumasAI. “When researchers can rapidly test hypotheses, simulate clinical outcomes, and connect modeling directly to decision-making, the impact on drug development timelines and scientific understanding can be significant.”

The workshop will feature hands-on demonstrations of QsP integrated with Pharmacometrics workflows using the Pumas 2.8 platform, which supports nonlinear mixed effects modeling, clinical trial simulations, optimal design, machine learning analysis, and other quantitative workflows used throughout the drug development lifecycle, with a special focus on QSP.

PumasAI will also maintain a booth at the conference where attendees can meet with the company’s scientists and learn more about the Pumas modeling software, DeepPumas scientific machine learning capabilities, and the broader ecosystem of tools supporting clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics.

Dr. Ivaturi added, “Quantitative science continues to move closer to the center of drug development strategy. Our goal is to equip researchers with tools and methods that allow them to ask deeper questions, move faster with confidence, and ultimately help bring better therapies to patients.”

Full workshop and registration details are available here: https://pumas.ai/events/onsite-qspc-2026-in-silico-clinical-trials-with-nlme-models-using-pumas

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