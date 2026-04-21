WHS Recognizes Eluciderm, Inc. with Industrial R&D Award for Research on ELU42 Mechanism of Action

Eluciderm, Inc. wins second prestigious international wound healing award for ELU42.

ELU42 is a proprietary small molecule that modulates PARP signaling.

ELU42 is currently in a Phase I/IIA clinical trial for diabetic foot ulcers.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Eluciderm--Eluciderm, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics to promote healing and regenerative repair of injured tissue, announced today that it received the Wound Healing Society’s Industrial Research & Development Poster Presentation Award at the 2026 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC 2026). The award was presented to Eluciderm’s Vice President of Molecular Biology, Dr. Sarika Saraswati, PhD, on April 10th for her work demonstrating the mechanism of action of ELU42, a first-in-class topical small molecule PARP-signaling modulator with bacteriostatic properties. ELU42 is currently in a Phase I/IIA open-label study evaluating safety and efficacy in patients with diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).

“Two years ago, Eluciderm was recognized by WHS for the anticipated impact of ELU42. It is very gratifying to continue the momentum of that acknowledgment in both the laboratory and clinical settings,” said Daniel D. Holsworth, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific Officer, and Founder of Eluciderm.

Dr. Saraswati’s research characterized the mechanism of action of ELU42, currently being evaluated in a Phase I/IIA clinical trial for the treatment of DFUs. Using RNA sequencing, RT-PCR wound healing arrays, and immunostaining in a murine excisional wound model, the study mapped the molecular sequence of events underlying ELU42’s regenerative effects, including early suppression of pro-fibrotic gene expression, subsequent angiogenic activity, and recruitment of SOX9-positive stem cells into the wound bed. “These findings indicate a multifaceted regulation of regenerative wound healing and a potential restoration of tissue architecture, consistent with a mechanism that supports tissue regeneration rather than scar-mediated repair,” said Dr. Saraswati, who accepted the award on behalf of the Eluciderm research team. “We are grateful to WHS for this recognition.”

Preliminary clinical data from the first five DFU patients (Wagner Grade 1–2) treated under the SuperHealer42 protocol (ELU42-01-01; NCT07396376) show a mean percent area reduction of 40.9% at one week and 86.0% at four weeks, with excellent local tolerability, no treatment-related serious adverse events, and plasma levels of the parent compound below assay detection limits, results that align with robust preclinical evidence showing timed PARP modulation that suppresses fibrosis and mobilizes reparative stem and progenitor programs. “These early clinical results, together with Dr. Saraswati's award-winning mechanistic study, suggest that ELU42 can safely perform a ‘restorative reset’ in the wound microenvironment, supporting a model for accelerated functional healing,” said John P. Delgado, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of Eluciderm. The company also sees ELU42’s mechanism of action and early clinical results as holding meaningful implications for point-of-care intervention in third-degree burns, including injuries in both civilian and military settings.

Dr. Holsworth concluded: “On behalf of the entire team, I want to thank WHS for this recognition. Our goal with Eluciderm’s pipeline of PARP-signaling modulators is to shift the paradigm from managing wounds to truly healing them. Dr. Saraswati's investigative work on ELU42’s mechanism of action goes a long way toward validating Eluciderm’s novel approach to tissue healing and repair.”

About Eluciderm, Inc.

Eluciderm, Inc. is a San Diego-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering topical small-molecule therapies that awaken the body’s innate healing capacity. Grounded in a targeted mechanism of action that selectively modulates PARP signaling, ELU42, currently in a Phase I/IIA trial for diabetic foot ulcers, anchors a platform of therapeutics designed to promote healing and regenerative repair across a variety of wound injuries, including acute and chronic wounds, third-degree burns, surgical incisions, elastic cartilage reconstructions, pulmonary fibrotic damage, and inflammatory skin diseases. Based on favorable NCI-60 screening data, Eluciderm is also in the early stages of investigating oncological applications of its methodology.

For more information, visit www.eluciderm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements related to the initiation, timing, and progress of clinical trials; the potential therapeutic benefits of ELU42; and the development plans for Eluciderm, Inc.'s pipeline. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those related to clinical development, regulatory approvals, manufacturing, and commercialization. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Eluciderm, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Daniel D. Holsworth, PhD, CEO and CSO; dholsworth@eluciderminc.com

John P. Delgado, MD, FAAFP, CMO; jdelgado@eluciderminc.com