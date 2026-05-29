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Whitehawk Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

May 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHWK), a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved antibody drug conjugate (ADC) cancer treatments, today announced Dave Lennon, PhD, President and CEO, will present at the Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY on Thursday, June 4 at 8:10 AM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Whitehawk Therapeutics IR website and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

Whitehawk Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved cancer treatments. Whitehawk's advanced three-asset ADC portfolio is engineered to overcome the limitations of first-generation predecessors to deliver a meaningful impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. These assets are in-licensed from WuXi Biologics under an exclusive development and global commercialization agreement. More information on the Company is available at www.whitehawktx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

IR@whitehawktx.com

Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc.)

 

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SOURCE Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc.

New Jersey Events Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
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