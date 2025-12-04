What’s Driving the U.S. Biotechnology Market Towards USD 2004 Billion by 2034?

According to Towards Healthcare projections, the U.S. biotechnology market is expected to grow from USD 621.8 billion in 2024 to USD 2004.86 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 12.42%. The rising demand for biotechnology in healthcare is driving the market’s growth.

The widespread expansion of the biotechnology sector in the U.S. encompasses healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food production, and many others, which drive economic growth and national security.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5163

Key Takeaways

➜ By technology, the DNA sequencing segment dominated the market in 2024.

➜ By technology, the nanobiotechnology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

➜ By application, the health segment dominated the market in 2024.

➜ By application, the bioinformatics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

What is Biotechnology?

Biotechnology revolves around the use of living things to produce goods and provide services that benefit society, which is further expanding the U.S. biotechnology market. The National Science Foundation (NSF) in the U.S. is committed to making investments in biotechnology that have accelerated scientific innovations. The U.S. economy is transforming through the discovery and use of living things. The lifesaving vaccines or biodegradable plastics are some of the crucial offerings that have transformed fields such as agriculture, medicine, manufacturing, and clean energy. In September 2025, the National Science Foundation (NSF) invested $30 million in EPSCoR jurisdictions to develop and expand research and workforce in nanotechnology, semiconductors, energy, and biotechnology.

Major Trends in the U.S. Biotechnology Market

How will the U.S. Biotechnology Market Rise in the Future?

➜ Rapidly Evolving Technical Capabilities: These include cognitive science, engineering, information technology, biotechnology, and material sciences. The emerging applications of these advanced technologies are in digital or personalized healthcare, bioprinting, reproductive engineering, biomanufacturing, DNA storage, on-demand medicines, agriculture, food production, and many other sectors across the rapidly expanding U.S. biotechnology market. These technologies enable researchers to collect, digitize, analyze, and store a large volume of behavioral, biological, and environmental data to learn and predict genes, lifestyles, and the environment.

➜ Global Portfolio of the Leading Players: The major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, like Pfizer, have been striving hard to set their standards for safety, quality, and value in bringing healthcare products to the market for many years. As of November 2025, Pfizer reported its revenue of $45.0 billion. Pfizer is renowned for its 37 manufacturing sites across the world and approximately 200 countries or territories where it sells its products. As of November 2025, about 9 products with sales greater than $1 billion in 2025 and 101 projects in its pipeline were reported by Pfizer.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Growth Factors in the U.S. Biotechnology Market

How does the U.S. Biotechnology Market Progress across the Globe?

➜ Recent Breakthroughs in Vaccine Development: The vaccine research and development programs of the leading U.S. players, like Pfizer, focus on preventing respiratory diseases. These efforts run in support of partnerships, product pipeline, grants and contributions, healthcare professionals, and patient assistance programs.

➜ Scientific Focus on Therapeutics: Many countries, like China, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom, were involved in grant programs for the year 2025, and they will continue their contribution in 2026. They primarily focused on therapeutic areas such as vaccines, inflammation and immunology, and internal medicine. These grant types aim to advance research, call for collaborators, and improve quality across the global and the U.S. biotechnology market.

How is AI Governing the U.S. Biotechnology Market?

AI plays a major role in diagnosing and treating mental illness, creating 3D protein structures, identifying gene coding, and providing laboratory assistance. The biotechnology companies leverage AI to drive innovation. AI speeds up innovation and analytics, brings new vaccines and drugs, and advances industrial biotechnology. AI is pivotal in animal and agricultural biotechnology and personalized medicine, accelerating the U.S. biotechnology market.

Opportunities in the U.S. Biotechnology Market

How is the Futuristic Growth of the U.S. Biotechnology Market?

➜ In March 2025, Johnson & Johnson increased its U.S. investment to more than $55 billion over the next four years to advance manufacturing, research and development, and technology investments.

➜ In September 2025, Pfizer reached a revolutionary agreement with the U.S. government to reduce costs of prescription medicines for American patients that will lead the company globally in biopharmaceutical innovation.

Limitations and Challenges in the U.S. Biotechnology Market

What limits the U.S. Biotechnology Market?

➜ Regulatory Compliance Hurdles: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) introduce different requirements for trial design, product approvals, and post-marketing of products.

➜ Financial Constraints: The increasing cost of innovation, less access to sufficient funding, decreasing investments, and freezing of new grants create financial challenges in front of biotechnology industries.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Country-Level Insights

U.S. Biotechnology Market Analysis

The National Science Foundation (NSF) is committed to advancing DNA analysis, genome sequencing, visualization of living cells, gene editing, evolution of new enzymes, tissue engineering, and protein prediction and design. The U.S. biotechnology market is majorly driven by fundamental research, research infrastructure, education and workforce development, and partnerships that accelerate progress. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) introduced the biotechnology risk assessment research grants (BRAG) program. A total of 33 research proposals were submitted to this program in the first quarter of 2024.

Global Biotechnology Market Size

The biotechnology market size is forecasted to expand from USD 1744.83 billion in 2025 to USD 5666.02 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2026 to 2035, as a result of innovation and technological advancements in the biotechnology industry.

U.S. Biotechnology Market Segmentation

Technology Insights

How does the DNA Sequencing Segment Dominate the U.S. Biotechnology Market in 2024?

The DNA sequencing segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the huge adoption of both sanger and next-generation sequencing in areas like precision medicine, cancer research, new species discovery, etc. They are also employed in inherited disease detection, phylogenetic analysis, forensic sciences, agrigenomics, genome editing, and recombinant DNA technologies. Researchers developed alternative sequencing technologies that are affordable, and deliver improved speed, yield, and sensitivity.

The nanobiotechnology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the U.S. biotechnology market during the forecast period due to its pivotal role in drug delivery, advanced diagnostics, chronic disease management, and personalized medicine. It advances agriculture through crop productivity, precision agriculture, and stress mitigation. It is expanding by advancements in nanomaterials and fabrication techniques.

Application Insights

What made Health the Dominant Segment in the U.S. Biotechnology Market in 2024?

The health segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the importance of biotechnology in personalized medicine, innovative diagnostics, and biopharmaceuticals development. There is a growing demand for effective solutions to fight against global medical challenges such as chronic and genetic diseases. The government bodies invest in R&D, aiming to fund research, clinical trials, and support the development of new therapies.

The bioinformatics segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the U.S. biotechnology market during the predicted timeframe due to the immense role of bioinformatics in various fields such as genomics, proteomics, drug design and development, environmental biotechnology, and many others. The emergence of high-throughput technologies, and the need for data management and interpretation are driving this vast field. There is a rapid improvement in high-performance computing, cloud computing, AI, and ML, which is further advancing computer science.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Competitive Landscape in the U.S. Biotechnology Market

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Amgen

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Gilead Sciences

AstraZeneca

Bristol Myers Squibb

Novartis

Sanofi

What is Going Around the Globe?

➜ In August 2025, Pfizer and BioNTech received the U.S. FDA approval for its COMIRNATY for adults aged 65 and older individuals aged 5 to 64, who are dealing with the increased risk of severe COVID-19.

➜ In March 2025, Callio Therapeutics announced the launch with US$187 million series A to advance multi-payload antibody-drug conjugate platform through clinical proof-of-concept.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

• Nanobiotechnology

• Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

• DNA Sequencing

• Cell-based Assays

• Fermentation

• PCR Technology

• Chromatography

• Others

By Application

• Health

• Food & Agriculture

• Natural Resources & Environment

• Industrial Processing

• Bioinformatics

• Others

By Region

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5163

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest