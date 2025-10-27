West Synchrony™ Prefillable Syringe System Launches at CPHI: Redefining a system-level solution for drug delivery

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced the launch of its West Synchrony™ Prefillable Syringe (PFS) System at CPHI Worldwide in Frankfurt, Germany. This innovative system marks a significant shift in drug delivery solutions by offering a fully verified platform from a single supplier that will be commercially available in January 2026.

The West Synchrony PFS system delivers a fully verified system-level solution designed specifically for biologics and vaccines. It sets a new standard in drug delivery by accelerating syringe selection through its comprehensive performance and regulatory data packages.

"Leaders in drug development face pressures to meet milestones efficiently amid complex challenges, amongst them, selecting prefillable syringes. They currently rely on fragmented approaches—assembling component data from multiple suppliers or outsourcing piecemeal verification, which risks delays, increased costs and regulatory setbacks," said Andy Polywacz, President of Integrated Systems at West. "With West Synchrony prefillable syringe system, it enables pharmaceutical companies to streamline design, accelerate regulatory submission, and secures a reliable supply chain for combination products that meets quality and volume needs."

Key benefits of the West Synchrony PFS system include:

Design and System-Level Performance: a single design verification and characterization package from West ensures the form, fit and function of the entire PFS system.

Regulatory Ease with Comprehensive Submission: a streamlined submission process with one system-level drug master file and regulatory package tailored for comprehensive regulatory needs.

Single Source Supply: single supplier approach, offering make-to-stock and make-to-order supply with low minimum order quantities, ensuring reliability and flexibility.

For more information about West Synchrony PFS system, click here.

For more information about CPHI Worldwide, click here.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain forward-looking statements are included in this press release. They use words such as "standard," "streamline," "accelerate," "secures," "reliable," "meets," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this release. There is no certainty that actual results will be achieved in-line with current expectations. Specifically, there is no certainty that West's introduction of the Synchrony PFS system will achieve any particular result. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or underlying, these forward-looking statements, such as customers' changing inventory requirements and manufacturing plans; customer decisions to move forward with new products and product categories; average profitability, or mix, of the products offered for sale; dependence on third party suppliers and partners; interruptions or weaknesses in the supply chain; increased raw material costs; fluctuations in currency exchange; and the ability to meet development milestones with key customers. These important factors are not all inclusive. For a description of certain additional factors that could cause West's future results to differ from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors," in West's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Except as required by law or regulation, West undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About West



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites including 25 manufacturing facilities worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 41 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2024 generated $2.89 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

