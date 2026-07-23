West Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Raising Full-Year Net Sales and EPS guidance

EXTON, Pa., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Second-Quarter Summary (comparisons to prior-year period)

Net sales of $872.3 million increased 13.8%; organic growth was 12.7%.

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $2.15 increased 18.1%.

Adjusted-diluted EPS of $2.37 increased 28.8%.

Operating cash flow was $213.9 million. Capital expenditures were $85.9 million. Free cash flow (defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures) was $128.0 million.

During the first six months of 2026, the Company repurchased 1.8 million shares for $454.3 million at an average price of $258.03 per share under its share repurchase program that was announced in mid-February 2026.

The Company also announced on July 21, 2026 that its Board of Directors declared a third-quarter 2026 dividend of $0.22 per share.

Outlook for Full-Year and Third-Quarter 2026

Full-year 2026 net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.345 billion to $3.380 billion, up 8.8% to 10.0% reported and up 10.0% to 11.0% organic.

Full-year 2026 adjusted-diluted EPS guidance increased to a range of $8.85 to $9.05.

Third-quarter 2026 net sales are expected to be in the range of $820 million to $835 million, up 1.9% to 3.8% reported and up 7.0% to 8.9% organic.

Third-quarter 2026 adjusted-diluted EPS guidance is expected to be in the range of $2.14 to $2.24.

Eric M. Green, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board, commented: "I am pleased to report strong second-quarter results, with net sales and adjusted EPS exceeding our expectations. Net sales increased 12.7% organically, driven by our High Value Product Components business which benefited from continued strength in Biologics, a favorable mix shift from HVP upgrades including Annex 1, and ongoing growth in GLP-1 elastomers. The robust sales growth drove strong operating income margin expansion as compared to prior year. As a result of our team's strong execution in the second quarter and improved outlook, we are increasing our full-year 2026 guidance."

Proprietary Products Segment



Net sales of $722.6 million grew by 16.6% and increased 15.5% on an organic basis.

High-Value Product ("HVP") Components net sales of $424.1 million increased 19.4% and rose 18.4% on an organic basis. HVP Components accounted for 49% of total company net sales in the quarter.

HVP Delivery Devices net sales of $131.2 million increased by 29.6%, and were up 29.2% on an organic basis. HVP Delivery Devices accounted for 15% of total company net sales in the quarter.

Standard Products net sales of $167.3 million increased by 2.4% and rose 0.7% on an organic basis. Standard Products accounted for 19% of total company net sales this quarter.

West Vantage Segment



Net sales of $149.7 million increased by 2.0% and rose 0.8% on an organic basis. West Vantage accounted for 17% of total company net sales in the quarter.

Full-Year 2026 Financial Guidance

The Company is increasing its full-year 2026 net sales guidance range to $3.345 billion to $3.380 billion, up from $3.295 billion to $3.350 billion. Reported net sales growth is anticipated to be in the range of 8.8% to 10.0%, and organic net sales growth is expected to be in the range of 10.0% to 11.0%. Net sales guidance includes an estimated full-year 2026 benefit of approximately 1 percentage point based on current foreign currency exchange rates. SmartDose® 3.5mL generated $55 million in net sales in the second half of 2025. These net sales are excluded going forward to calculate our organic net sales growth guidance.

The Company is increasing its full-year 2026 adjusted-diluted EPS guidance range to $8.85 to $9.05, up from the previous range of $8.40 to $8.75.

Capital spending guidance is unchanged from a range of $250 million to $275 million.

Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Guidance

The Company is introducing its third-quarter 2026 net sales guidance range of $820 million to $835 million. Reported net sales growth is anticipated to be in the range of 1.9% to 3.8%, and organic net sales growth is expected to be in the range of 7.0% to 8.9%. Net sales guidance includes an estimated headwind of approximately 1 percentage point based on current foreign currency exchange rates. SmartDose® 3.5mL generated $30 million in net sales in the third quarter of 2025. These net sales are excluded going forward to calculate our organic net sales growth guidance.



The Company is introducing its third-quarter 2026 adjusted-diluted EPS guidance range of $2.14 to $2.24.

Second-Quarter 2026 Conference Call



Management will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT today. The live webcast can be accessed in the "Investors" section of the Company's website by clicking here.

To participate in the Q&A portion of the conference call, please register in advance by clicking here.

Registered telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that will enable them to ask questions on the call.

An accompanying slide presentation will be posted in the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days after the event.

About West



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites including 26 manufacturing facilities worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 41 billion components and devices each year. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2025 generated $3.07 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

Daikyo®, Daikyo Crystal Zenith® and Daikyo CZ® are registered trademarks of Daikyo Seiko, Ltd. Daikyo Crystal Zenith technologies are licensed from Daikyo Seiko, Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding future events, financial guidance and financial or operational performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "forecast," "guidance," "target," "may," "will," "continue" and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding these risks as well as other risks, uncertainties and factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to Part I Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors," of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any amendments thereto, as well as the Company's most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law or regulation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures



The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). However, management also uses certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in evaluating our results of operations. Management believes that this information provides users with a valuable insight into our overall performance and financial position. As a result, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including organic net sales, adjusted-diluted EPS and adjusted operating profit. Organic net sales exclude the impact from acquisitions and/or divestitures and translate the current-period reported sales of subsidiaries whose functional currency is other than the U.S. Dollar at the applicable foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the comparable prior-year period. We may also refer to financial results, such as adjusted-diluted EPS and adjusted operating profit, that exclude the effects of unallocated items. The unallocated items are not representative of ongoing operations, and generally include restructuring and related charges, certain asset impairments, and other specifically identified income or expense items. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying tables.

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)







Three Months Ended



June 30,



Six Months Ended



June 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025 Net sales $ 872.3



100 %



$ 766.5



100 %



$ 1,717.2



100 %



$ 1,464.5



100 % Cost of goods and services sold 543.1



62



492.6



64



1,091.6



64



958.7



65 Gross profit 329.2



38



273.9



36



625.6



36



505.8



35 Research and development 19.7



2



19.1



2



35.5



2



35.4



2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 117.6



14



95.9



13



217.1



12



183.9



13 Other expense (income), net 12.8



1



5.2



1



16.8



1



25.8



2 Operating profit 179.1



21



153.7



20



356.2



21



260.7



18 Interest (income) expense, net (1.2)



—



(3.5)



—



(4.4)



—



(7.2)



— Other nonoperating expense (income) 0.2



—



0.2



—



0.4



—



0.4



— Income before income taxes and equity



in net income of affiliated companies 180.1



21



157.0



20



360.2



21



267.5



18 Income tax expense 32.2



4



30.2



4



76.9



4



54.3



4 Equity in net income of affiliated companies (6.1)



(1)



(5.0)



(1)



(9.5)



—



(8.4)



(1) Net income $ 154.0



18 %



$ 131.8



17 %



$ 292.8



17 %



$ 221.6



15 %































































Net income per share:



























































Basic $ 2.17











$ 1.82











$ 4.10











$ 3.06







Diluted $ 2.15











$ 1.82











$ 4.07











$ 3.05







































































Average common shares outstanding 70.8











72.2











71.4











72.3







Average shares assuming dilution 71.3











72.5











71.9











72.8









































































WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES REPORTING SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (in millions)







Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, Net Sales: 2026



2025



2026



2025 Proprietary Products $ 722.6



$ 619.8



$ 1,416.9



$ 1,182.8 West Vantage 149.7



146.7



300.3



281.7 Consolidated Total $ 872.3



$ 766.5



$ 1,717.2



$ 1,464.5































Gross Profit:



























Proprietary Products $ 308.0



$ 248.3



$ 581.1



$ 458.5 West Vantage 21.2



25.6



44.5



47.3 Gross Profit $ 329.2



$ 273.9



$ 625.6



$ 505.8 Gross Profit Margin 37.7 %



35.7 %



36.4 %



34.5 %































Operating Profit (Loss):



























Proprietary Products $ 211.9



$ 161.7



$ 401.1



$ 292.3 West Vantage 12.9



17.8



28.5



31.3 Stock-based compensation expense (10.9)



(7.4)



(17.5)



(8.7) General corporate costs (34.8)



(18.4)



(55.9)



(54.2) Reported Operating Profit $ 179.1



$ 153.7



$ 356.2



$ 260.7 Reported Operating Profit Margin 20.5 %



20.1 %



20.7 %



17.8 %































Unallocated items 18.3



1.6



22.2



19.6 Adjusted Operating Profit $ 197.4



$ 155.3



$ 378.4



$ 280.3 Adjusted Operating Profit Margin 22.6 %



20.3 %



22.0 %



19.1 %

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Please refer to "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures" for more information (in millions, except per share data)







Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted Operating Profit, Net Income and Diluted EPS



Three Months ended June 30, 2026 Operating profit



Income tax expense



Net income



Diluted EPS Reported (U.S. GAAP) $179.1



$32.2



$154.0



$2.15 Unallocated Items:



























Restructuring and other charges(1) 1.5



0.3



1.2



0.02 M&A activities, including SmartDose® 3.5mL sale(2) 6.4



1.5



4.9



0.07 Cost-method investment activity(3) 3.5



—



3.5



0.05 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(4) —



—



0.4



— Other(5) 6.9



1.4



5.4



0.08 Adjusted (Non-U.S. GAAP) $197.4



$35.4



$169.4



$2.37







Six Months ended June 30, 2026 Operating profit



Income tax expense



Net income



Diluted EPS Reported (U.S. GAAP) $356.2



$76.9



$292.8



$4.07 Unallocated Items:



























Restructuring and other charges(1) 2.9



(11.3)



14.2



0.20 M&A activities, including SmartDose® 3.5mL sale(2) 8.3



1.9



6.4



0.09 Cost-method investment activity(3) 3.5



—



3.5



0.05 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(4) —



—



0.9



0.01 Other(5) 7.5



1.6



5.9



0.08 Adjusted (Non-U.S. GAAP) $378.4



$69.1



$323.7



$4.50







Three Months ended June 30, 2025 Operating profit



Income tax expense



Net income



Diluted EPS Reported (U.S. GAAP) $153.7



$30.2



$131.8



$1.82 Unallocated items:



























Restructuring and other charges(1) 1.6



0.4



1.2



0.02 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(4) —



—



0.5



— Adjusted (Non-U.S. GAAP) $155.3



$30.6



$133.5



$1.84





Six Months ended June 30, 2025 Operating profit



Income tax expense



Net income



Diluted EPS Reported (U.S. GAAP) $260.7



$54.3



$221.6



$3.05 Unallocated items:



























Restructuring and other charges(1) 19.4



2.4



17.0



0.23 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(4) 0.2



—



1.1



0.01 Adjusted (Non-U.S. GAAP) $280.3



$56.7



$239.7



$3.29

(1) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded pre-tax charges of $1.5 million and $2.9 million, respectively, related to our two existing restructuring programs: (i) $1.0 million and $1.9 million, respectively, within other expense (income), related to acceleration of depreciation and lease costs in connection with the Company's January 2025 restructuring plan and (ii) $0.5 million and $1.0 million, respectively, within selling, general and administrative expenses, for professional services relating to our 2024 plan to optimize the legal structure of the Company and its subsidiaries. In addition, we recorded a one-time tax cost of $12.0 million associated with an internal legal entity restructuring which occurred in the first quarter of 2026. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded pre-tax charges of $1.6 million and $19.4 million, respectively, related to our two existing restructuring programs: (i) $0.2 million and $16.6 million, respectively, within other expense (income), related to severance, acceleration of depreciation and lease costs in connection with the Company's January 2025 restructuring plan and (ii) $1.4 million and $2.8 million, respectively, within selling, general and administrative expenses, for professional services relating to our 2024 plan to optimize the legal structure of the Company and its subsidiaries. In addition, we recorded income tax charges of $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, related primarily to withholding tax and capital gains incurred in executing our plan to optimize our legal structure.







(2) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded pre-tax charges of $6.4 million and $8.3 million, respectively, related to M&A activities, including the Company's agreement to sell its SmartDose® 3.5mL On-Body Delivery System and associated facilities to AbbVie. The Company recorded $1.3 million and $2.2 million, respectively, of the charges within other expense (income), related to employee benefit costs in connection with the sale agreement. The Company recorded the remaining $5.1 million and $6.1 million, respectively, within selling, general and administrative expenses, relating to professional services in connection with the sale agreement and other M&A activities.







(3) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded cost-method investment impairment charges of $3.5 million within other expense (income).







(4) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded $0.4 million and $0.9 million, respectively, of amortization expense in association with an acquisition of increased ownership interest in Daikyo. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $0.0 million and $0.2 million, respectively, of amortization expense within selling, general and administrative expenses associated with an intangible asset acquired during the second quarter of 2020. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $0.5 million and $0.9 million, respectively, of amortization expense in association with an acquisition of increased ownership interest in Daikyo.







(5) Other includes nonrecurring professional fees associated with various items including certain legal matters and our cybersecurity incident from May 2026. These charges are recorded within selling, general and administrative expenses.

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Please refer to "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures" for more information (in millions, except per share data)







Reconciliation of Reported Net Sales to Organic Net Sales by Segment (6)



Three Months Ended June 30, Reported Net Sales



(U.S. GAAP)



Percent



Change



Impact of



Currency Organic Net Sales



Growth Rate (Decline)



(Non-U.S. GAAP) (6) 2026 2025







Proprietary Products $722.6 $619.8



16.6 %



1.1 % 15.5 % West Vantage 149.7 146.7



2.0 %



1.2 % 0.8 % Total $872.3 $766.5



13.8 %



1.1 % 12.7 %





Six Months Ended June 30, Reported Net Sales



(U.S. GAAP)



Percent



Change



Impact of



Currency Organic Net Sales



Growth Rate (Decline)



(Non-U.S. GAAP) (6) 2026 2025







Proprietary Products $1,416.9 $1,182.8



19.8 %



3.3 % 16.5 % West Vantage 300.3 281.7



6.6 %



3.2 % 3.4 % Total $1,717.2 $1,464.5



17.3 %



3.4 % 13.9 %

Reconciliation of Proprietary Products Segment Organic Net Sales by Product Category (6)



Three Months Ended June 30, Reported Net Sales



(U.S. GAAP)



Percent



Change



Impact of



Currency Organic Net Sales



Growth Rate (Decline)



(Non-U.S. GAAP) (6) 2026 2025







HVP Components $424.1 $355.2



19.4 %



1.0 % 18.4 % HVP Delivery Devices 131.2 101.2



29.6 %



0.4 % 29.2 % Standard Products 167.3 163.4



2.4 %



1.7 % 0.7 % Total Proprietary Products $722.6 $619.8



16.6 %



1.1 % 15.5 %





Six Months Ended June 30, Reported Net Sales



(U.S. GAAP)



Percent



Change



Impact of



Currency Organic Net Sales



Growth Rate (Decline)



(Non-U.S. GAAP) (6) 2026 2025







HVP Components $833.4 $671.1



24.2 %



3.8 % 20.4 % HVP Delivery Devices 254.8 197.0



29.3 %



1.0 % 28.3 % Standard Products 328.7 314.7



4.4 %



3.8 % 0.6 % Total Proprietary Products $1,416.9 $1,182.8



19.8 %



3.3 % 16.5 %

Reconciliation of Proprietary Products Segment Organic Net Sales by Market Group (6)



Three Months Ended June 30, Reported Net Sales



(U.S. GAAP)



Percent



Change



Impact of



Currency Organic Net Sales



Growth Rate (Decline)



(Non-U.S. GAAP) (6) 2026 2025







Biologics $374.8 $287.7



30.3 %



1.1 % 29.2 % Pharma 205.0 198.5



3.3 %



1.7 % 1.6 % Generics 142.8 133.6



6.9 %



0.2 % 6.7 % Total Proprietary Products $722.6 $619.8



16.6 %



1.1 % 15.5 %





Six Months Ended June 30, Reported Net Sales



(U.S. GAAP)



Percent



Change



Impact of



Currency Organic Net Sales



Growth Rate (Decline)



(Non-U.S. GAAP) (6) 2026 2025







Biologics $729.3 $557.0



30.9 %



3.3 % 27.6 % Pharma 415.6 379.1



9.6 %



4.1 % 5.5 % Generics 272.0 246.7



10.3 %



2.2 % 8.1 % Total Proprietary Products $1,416.9 $1,182.8



19.8 %



3.3 % 16.5 %

Reconciliation of Reported Net Sales to Organic Net Sales by Geography (6)



Three Months Ended June 30, Reported Net Sales



(U.S. GAAP)



Percent



Change



Impact of



Currency Organic Net Sales



Growth Rate (Decline)



(Non-U.S. GAAP) (6) 2026 2025







Americas $388.7 $349.7



11.2 %



0.6 % 10.6 % Europe, Middle East, Africa 399.8 349.7



14.3 %



2.2 % 12.1 % Asia Pacific 83.8 67.1



24.9 %



(2.1) % 27.0 % Total $872.3 $766.5



13.8 %



1.1 % 12.7 %





Six Months Ended June 30, Reported Net Sales



(U.S. GAAP)



Percent



Change



Impact of



Currency Organic Net Sales



Growth Rate (Decline)



(Non-U.S. GAAP) (6) 2026 2025







Americas $766.0 $688.6



11.2 %



0.5 % 10.7 % Europe, Middle East, Africa 799.2 656.6



21.7 %



6.9 % 14.8 % Asia Pacific 152.0 119.3



27.4 %



(0.6) % 28.0 % Total $1,717.2 $1,464.5



17.3 %



3.4 % 13.9 %

(6) Organic net sales exclude the impact from acquisitions and/or divestitures and translate the current-period reported sales of subsidiaries whose functional currency is other than the U.S. Dollar at the applicable foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the comparable prior-year period.

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Please refer to "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures" for more information (in millions, except per share data)







Reconciliation of Reported-Diluted EPS Guidance to Adjusted-Diluted EPS Guidance







2025 Actual



2026 Guidance



% Change Reported-diluted EPS (U.S. GAAP) $6.79



$9.01 to $9.26



32.7% to 36.4% Restructuring and other charges 0.31



0.23







M&A activities, including SmartDose® 3.5mL sale 0.09



(0.54) to (0.59)







Cost-method investment activity 0.06



0.05







Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.03



0.02







Other 0.01



0.08







Adjusted-diluted EPS (Non-U.S. GAAP) $7.29



$8.85 to $9.05



21.4% to 24.1%

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(in millions, except per share data) June 30,



2026



December 31,



2025 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 435.8



$ 791.3 Accounts receivable, net 712.0



574.4 Inventories 447.4



443.9 Other current assets 212.3



168.6 Total current assets 1,807.5



1,978.2 Property, plant and equipment 3,248.6



3,223.4 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 1,562.3



1,497.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,686.3



1,726.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets 104.7



117.0 Investments in affiliated companies 207.7



212.3 Goodwill 108.7



109.9 Intangible assets, net 6.4



7.7 Deferred income taxes 72.3



38.4 Other noncurrent assets 82.8



80.1 Total Assets $ 4,076.4



$ 4,270.0















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 252.7



$ 253.7 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 97.1



135.9 Income taxes payable 64.7



28.1 Operating lease liabilities 20.9



22.7 Accrued commissions, rebates and royalties 34.0



39.2 Other current liabilities 171.1



175.3 Total current liabilities 640.5



654.9 Long-term debt 202.9



202.8 Deferred income taxes 22.4



23.0 Pension and other postretirement benefits 28.3



29.0 Operating lease liabilities 88.3



95.6 Deferred compensation benefits 13.9



13.5 Other long-term liabilities 89.9



75.2 Total Liabilities 1,086.2



1,094.0















Equity:











Preferred stock, 3.0 million shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding —



— Common stock, par value $0.25 per share; 200.0 million shares authorized; shares



issued: June 30, 2026 - 75.3 million, December 31, 2025 - 75.3 million; shares



outstanding: June 30, 2026 - 70.4 million, December 31, 2025 - 72.0 million 18.8



18.8 Capital in excess of par value —



— Retained earnings 4,624.1



4,374.9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (140.4)



(105.5) Treasury stock, at cost (June 30, 2026 - 4.9 million shares, December 31, 2025 -



3.3 million shares) (1,512.3)



(1,112.2) Total Equity 2,990.2



3,176.0 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,076.4



$ 4,270.0

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in millions)







Six Months Ended



June 30,



2026



2025 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income $ 292.8



$ 221.6 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation 90.3



79.9 Amortization 1.1



1.5 Stock-based compensation 17.5



8.7 Non-cash restructuring charges 1.9



1.6 Asset impairments 4.2



4.1 Other non-cash items, net (5.0)



(6.9) Changes in assets and liabilities (188.9)



(4.0) Net cash provided by operating activities 213.9



306.5















Cash flows from investing activities:











Capital expenditures (85.9)



(146.5) Net cash used in investing activities (85.9)



(146.5)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Borrowings under revolving credit agreements 50.0



— Repayments under revolving credit agreements (50.0)



— Principal repayments on finance leases (0.7)



(0.5) Excise tax payments (0.8)



(4.2) Dividend payments (31.5)



(30.3) Proceeds from stock-based compensation awards 12.4



6.0 Employee stock purchase plan contributions 3.9



3.6 Shares purchased under share repurchase programs (454.3)



(134.0) Shares repurchased for employee tax withholdings (2.5)



(2.5) Net cash used in financing activities (473.5)



(161.9) Effect of exchange rates on cash (10.0)



27.0 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (355.5)



25.1















Cash, including cash equivalents at beginning of period 791.3



484.6 Cash, including cash equivalents at end of period $ 435.8



$ 509.7















Supplemental cash flow information:











Accrued capital expenditures $ 25.7



$ 35.4

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SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.