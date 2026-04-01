West Expands Dublin Facility to Support High-Volume Injectable Therapies, Including Diabetes and Obesity

EXTON, Pa., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announced today the opening of its new building at its current site in Damastown, Dublin. The 165,000 square foot expansion significantly enhances West's contract services and is designed to meet growing global demands of its customers' high-volume treatments, including diabetes and obesity.

"West is honored to continue supporting our customers in providing reliable, high-quality drug delivery solutions and security of supply," said Aileen Ruff-Patry, President of Contract Manufacturing at West. "This expansion increases our global capacity to support drug handling for high-volume injectable therapies, including next-generation GLP-1 treatments. This reinforces West's role as a critical partner in helping to secure patient access to these essential medicines."

As demand for complex injectable drug delivery systems continues to grow, access to integrated development and commercialization services to support these products becomes increasingly critical. The Damastown expansion enhances West's contract capabilities beyond its component molding, device assembly, and packaging to now include advanced automation and expanded drug-handling capabilities at commercial scale.

The work at this site is part of West Vantage™, the company's comprehensive contract services business. West Vantage™ provides customers with a single-source solution spanning product conceptualization, development, device manufacturing and assembly, packaging, validation, analytical testing, and regulatory support. Through this integrated approach, West helps pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners accelerate time to market by delivering reliable, scalable solutions that support the global supply of life-enhancing and life-saving therapies.

About West



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites including 25 manufacturing facilities worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 41 billion components and devices each year. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2025 generated $3.07 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

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SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.