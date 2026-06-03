Wellness Index Report Highlights Shift from Longevity to Root-Cause Health and Human Potential

The Wellness Index Report reveals a major shift in consumer wellness priorities toward understanding root causes and improving overall quality of life over simply extending longevity.

The report identifies three emerging trends: growing use of personalized diagnostics to uncover root causes, rising demand for non-pharmaceutical pain management, and increasing emphasis on human connection, purpose, and mental wellness.

The report concludes that the future of wellness favors an integrated model that combines personalized diagnostics, preventive health strategies, emotional resilience, pain management, and human connection.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - The latest Wellness Index Report reveals a significant evolution in consumer wellness priorities, showing growing interest in understanding the root causes of health concerns rather than focusing solely on lifespan and longevity.To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more,About the Wellness Index ReportThe Wellness Index Report is a practitioner-led evaluation platform that assesses wellness providers and technologies through a four-step process including expert nomination, customer feedback, clinical review, and ongoing rating analysis. It is designed to provide transparent, third-party validation in the rapidly growing wellness and biohacking industry.Wellness Eternal -- PR Team914-846-9444Source:To view the source version of this press release, please visit