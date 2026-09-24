WeGuide secures $1.9 Million to create a world-first platform in developing commercial multi-modal biomarkers

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA | May 2026

WeGuide Pty Ltd has been awarded A$1.9 million in CUREator+ funding to build a platform that streamlines commercial digital biomarker development. This funding will empower researchers and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the delivery of regulatory-approved, multi-modal biomarkers faster and at significantly lower cost than traditional methods.

The traditional biomarker development process is fragmented, manual, and expensive. Research teams spend months on data cleaning and algorithmic iteration, with each biomarker becoming a custom project requiring deep technical expertise that many organisations don't have in-house. This bottleneck is holding back precision medicine adoption, allowing customised treatment and prevention to match the individual.

WeGuide solves this challenge by transforming biomarker development into a scalable, standardised process. The end-to-end solution handles everything from data fusion, study design, data collection through to clinical validation and commercial deployment. By leveraging AI-powered agentic workflows, the platform automates data cleaning and generates algorithmic variants from multi-modal datasets, reducing months of work into days.

Addressing a critical healthcare bottleneck

The precision medicine and digital biomarker markets are experiencing rapid growth as healthcare shifts toward personalised treatment approaches. Despite this momentum, biomarker development remains a major bottleneck holding back innovation. WeGuide has established partnerships with large contract research organisations serving pharmaceutical companies globally, as well as major medical research centres and private clinics, demonstrating strong market demand for accessible biomarker development infrastructure.

First use case: mobility recovery with NeuRA

WeGuide is building their first use case with Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) to develop and validate a mobility recovery biomarker. The study will recruit participants from rehabilitation settings, using data from wrist-worn wearables and patient-reported outcomes, then validate results against the Short Physical Performance Battery, the gold standard for mobility assessment. This project demonstrates that the platform can produce clinically validated digital biomarkers that meet rigorous medical standards.

Professor Kim Delbaere, Senior Principal Research Scientist at NeuRA and Professor at UNSW Sydney, said: "We're excited to work with WeGuide on this project. Digital biomarkers have huge potential to improve how we monitor patient recovery, but the development process has been a real barrier. If we can show that a platform approach produces clinically valid results, it opens doors for researchers everywhere who want to bring their biomarker ideas to life."

Proven scale: Generation Victoria deployment

WeGuide has demonstrated platform scalability through Generation Victoria (GenV), one of the world's largest longitudinal birth cohort studies. GenV has recruited over 120,000 families using WeGuide's patient engagement platform. The platform's multicultural accessibility features enabled seamless data collection across this diverse population, proving WeGuide's capability to handle large-scale requirements for biomarker development.

Building for the future

The CUREator+ funding will be invested in product development, medical device certification, and infrastructure expansion. This enables researchers to focus on clinical validation while retaining full ownership of their biomarker algorithms.

Sanji Kanagalingam, CEO and Founder of WeGuide Pty Ltd, said: "Talented researchers with brilliant ideas for precision medicine get stuck on technical infrastructure, regulatory complexity, and months of manual algorithm development. Our platform transforms biomarker development from a custom, one-off project into a standardised, automated process, much like cloud computing transformed software deployment. This funding accelerates our mission to make precision medicine tools accessible globally."

About WeGuide Pty Ltd

WeGuide was built from 15 years of digital health experience, having created more than 100 digital health solutions. The company currently serves researchers and health innovators through its WeGuide Engage platform. The team brings together expertise in regulatory compliance, clinical research, and AI development.

Learn more at www.weguide.health or contact info@weguide.health.

About NeuRA

Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) is an independent, not-for-profit medical research institute dedicated to improving the lives of people living with brain and nervous system disorders. For over 30 years, NeuRA has been at the forefront of neuroscience, conducting world-class research to discover solutions for neurodegeneration, mental health and healthy ageing. Based at the Randwick Health and Innovation Precinct in Sydney, NeuRA employs over 400 researchers and staff across 128+ active research projects.

Learn more at www.neura.edu.au.

Media Contacts

Sanji Kanagalingam

CEO

WeGuide Pty Ltd

+61468785690

pr@weguide.health

www.weguide.health

Katana Smith

Senior Media and PR Advisor

Neuroscience Research Australia

+61452140477

katana.smith@neura.edu.au

www.neura.edu.au/