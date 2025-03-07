WBCIL Pioneers Liposomal APIs- Transforming Drug Delivery in Life Sciences

Kolkata, India — West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited (WBCIL), a global leader in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing, announces its groundbreaking advancements in liposomal technology. By leveraging this cutting-edge innovation, WBCIL is enhancing drug delivery systems and addressing critical global healthcare needs in the life sciences sector.

The Promise of Liposomal APIs

Liposomal APIs encapsulate active pharmaceutical ingredients within lipid bilayers, providing a revolutionary method to enhance bioavailability, stability, and therapeutic efficacy. This technology ensures targeted delivery to specific cells or tissues, reducing side effects and improving patient outcomes.

WBCIL’s portfolio of liposomal APIs includes:

Liposomal Iron Liposomal iron effectively addresses iron deficiency anemia with enhanced absorption, minimal gastrointestinal side effects, and sustained iron levels.

Liposomal Vitamin C : Provides superior immune support, antioxidant protection, and enhanced cellular absorption.

Liposomal Glutathione Liposomal glutathione is a powerful antioxidant supporting cellular detoxification and combating oxidative stress.

Liposomal Calcium : Promotes strong bones, dental health, and muscular function with high absorption.

Liposomal Magnesium Liposomal magnesium Supports relaxation, nerve health, and muscle function with superior absorption.

Liposomal Zinc : Strengthens immune defense, supports skin health, and aids in cellular repair.

Liposomal alpha lipoic acid : enhances absorption of naturally occurring antioxidant that plays a crucial role in energy metabolism, neutralizing free radicals and regenerating other antioxidants

Why Liposomal Technology is a Game-Changer

Liposomal APIs are a paradigm shift in drug delivery, offering several advantages:

Increased Bioavailability : Enhanced absorption ensures higher therapeutic efficacy.

Targeted Delivery : Directs APIs to specific tissues or cells, minimizing side effects.

Sustained Release : Provides controlled, long-lasting therapeutic effects.

Improved Stability : Protects APIs from enzymatic degradation, preserving their potency.

“Our liposomal APIs signify a major advancement in pharmaceutical innovation, offering enhanced solutions to some of the most pressing healthcare challenges,” said Mr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director of WBCIL. “These products align with our commitment to improving global health by leveraging cutting-edge science.”

Applications Across the Life Sciences Industry

WBCIL’s liposomal APIs are versatile, with applications spanning:

Pharmaceuticals : Improving treatments for anemia, immune deficiencies, and oxidative stress.

Nutraceuticals : Providing enhanced absorption of essential vitamins and minerals for overall health.

Therapeutics : Supporting cellular detoxification, muscle function, and skin health.

Global Market Potential

The global liposomal drug delivery systems market, valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2022, is projected to exceed USD 10 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. WBCIL’s innovations in this space position the company as a leader in addressing growing demand for advanced drug delivery solutions.

Research and Development Excellence

At the heart of WBCIL’s success is its state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) division. The company invests heavily in cutting-edge technologies like FTIR and NMR spectroscopy to ensure its products meet the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and scalability. Customization options are available to meet specific client and market needs.

“Our R&D team is dedicated to staying ahead of industry trends by continuously developing innovative solutions like liposomal APIs,” added Mr. Agarwal. “This commitment enables us to deliver products that improve patient outcomes and set new benchmarks in the pharmaceutical industry.”

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

WBCIL’s dedication to excellence is reflected in its nine patents and certifications, including cGMP, ISO, and FSSAI. The company integrates sustainability into its operations by developing environmentally friendly manufacturing processes that reduce waste and energy consumption. These initiatives align with global efforts to promote green chemistry and sustainable healthcare.

About WBCIL

Founded in 1962, WBCIL has been at the forefront of API manufacturing for over six decades, offering a portfolio of more than 150 high-quality products. The company exports its APIs to over 30 countries, including the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, and serves a diverse range of industries, from pharmaceuticals to nutraceuticals.

By leading the way in liposomal API innovation, WBCIL is poised to redefine drug delivery systems and contribute to healthier lives worldwide.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited

145/1 Jessore Road, Lake Town, Kolkata - 700089, West Bengal, India

Email: wbcil@wbcil.com

Phone: +91-33-40251555 / +91-33-40251539

Website: www.wbcil.com