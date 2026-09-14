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Press Releases

Waters Corporation to Present at the J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference

September 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

MILFORD, Mass., Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) announced that Udit Batra, Ph.D., Waters President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 12:00 PM BST (GMT+1) / 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the 'Events & Presentations' section of Waters Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is a global leader in life sciences and diagnostics, dedicated to accelerating the benefits of pioneering science through analytical technologies, informatics, and service. With a focus on regulated, high-volume testing environments, our innovative portfolio harnesses deep scientific expertise across chemistry, physics, and biology. We collaborate with customers around the world to advance the release of effective, high-quality medicines, ensure the safety of food and water, and drive better patient outcomes by detecting diseases earlier, managing routine infections, and combating antibiotic resistance. Through a shared culture of relentless innovation, our passionate team of ~16,000 colleagues turn scientific challenges into breakthroughs that improve lives worldwide.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations

investor_relations@waters.com 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waters-corporation-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-us-all-stars-conference-302874227.html

SOURCE Waters Corporation

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