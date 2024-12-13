Walgreens Launches Inaugural Patient Advisory Board to Advance Access and Representation in Clinical Research

The Walgreens Patient Advisory Board will collaborate with the Walgreens Clinical Trials team to provide insights aimed at increasing representation in clinical trials.

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With a history of more than 120 years serving communities across the country, Walgreens prides itself in being a trusted retail pharmacy partner for more than 9 million patients and customers it serves each day. Walgreens is amplifying its commitment to its patients and partners through the formation of the Walgreens Clinical Trials Patient Advisory Board. Since its launch in June 2022, the Walgreens Clinical Trials team has reached more than 7 million patients to potentially recruit into sponsor-led clinical trials. As the team continues expanding its scope and raising awareness about the importance of community-centered clinical research, the Patient Advisory Board members will offer key patient insights that are an invaluable resource to the delivery and advancement of clinical trials.





The inaugural Patient Advisory Board consists of 10 patient experts who will leverage both lived and learned experiences to inform clinical trial recruitment and retention efforts to increase access and representation in clinical research in communities that have historically been excluded. Ramita Tandon, chief biopharma services officer, is standing up the Board as part of Walgreens’ commitment to bringing community-based clinical research to more people that may benefit from it.

“I am proud to engage with our inaugural cohort of Patient Advisory Board members to increase awareness and representation in clinical trials. Only 5% of the U.S. population participates in clinical trials and nearly 80% of trials fail to meet their enrollment goals, often contributing to delays in bringing new medications to patients,” said Tandon. “Our Patient Advisory Board members will help inform how we approach our sponsor-led clinical trials to better serve our patients and partners.”

With increasing regulatory focus on incorporating patients’ perspectives in medical product development,1,2 and the growth of precision medicine,3 now more than ever, it’s important to engage with patients and individuals who have had experience with clinical research as their lived experiences offer an opportunity to continue improving clinical trials to best serve patients.

Walgreens Clinical Trials Patient Advisory Board members will commit to serve a 2-year term and will offer ongoing counsel, diverse thinking and expertise to inform Walgreens Clinical Trials efforts.

