Vyome Announces Nasdaq Approval of Merger with ReShape Lifesciences, Set to Begin Trading as HIND

Effective as of Commencement of Trading on August 15, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HIND--Vyome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage healthcare company targeting immuno-inflammatory and rare diseases in the US and global markets with large market potential, today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market has approved its listing upon completion of the Company’s previously announced merger with ReShape Lifesciences (Nasdaq: RSLS), which is expected to take effect for marketplace purposes with the open of trading on Friday, August 15, 2025 under the name Vyome Holdings, Inc. and the trading symbol “HIND.”

“Nasdaq’s approval is right on track and now we are marching forward to ring the bell on our planned listing date this Friday. We look forward to welcoming RSLS shareholders and invite all others who wish to be part of our journey, which I promise will at all times be focused only on shareholder value. If you believe in the global healthcare market, in the opportunities to do business between the US and India, and in the value of a group of smart people driving real innovation across science and AI, you believe in Vyome,” said Krishna Gupta, Chairman of Vyome.

“Inflammation is one of the most impactful chronic conditions afflicting humanity today. There are a large number of inflammatory diseases, a market exceeding over $100B, and all connected to our immune system not functioning as it should. Vyome’s existing, clinical stage assets – developed over years of work – are focused on major unmet indications in this immuno-inflammatory space,” said Shiladitya Sengupta, founder of Vyome and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

In connection with the expected completion of the merger and Nasdaq requirements, ReShape’s Board of Directors has declared a 1-for-4 reverse stock split of the company’s common stock, which will also be effective for marketplace purposes upon the commencement of trading on August 15, 2025. At that time, each four shares of issued and outstanding common stock and equivalents will be converted into one share of common stock. The new CUSIP number for the company’s common stock following the reverse stock split and merger will be 92943X104. The reverse split does not impact the post-merger ownership allocations between the ReShape and Vyome shareholders in the deal.

About Vyome

Vyome Therapeutics is building a healthcare platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Vyome’s immediate focus is leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immuno-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning across the US-India innovation corridor, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a hyper cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety. Based in Cambridge, MA, the company has announced its intent to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker ‘HIND’ pursuant to a reverse merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS) on August 15, 2025. To learn more, please visit www.vyometx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document are "forward-looking statements." Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated timing and completion of the proposed merger and reverse stock split and the combined company's listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market after closing of the proposed merger. ReShape and/or the combined company may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to consummate the proposed merger through the process being conducted by the parties. ReShape disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

