Press Releases

VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference

March 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and immune mediated conditions with high unmet need, today announced that VYNE’s management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference (Skin Diseases, Conditions and Disorders) being held on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Conference Presentation Details:

Fireside Chat Timing:Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 11:00 am ET
Registration:Webcast Link

A webcast replay will be available on the VYNE website for 90 days following the event.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
VYNE is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions with high unmet need. VYNE’s unique and proprietary BET inhibitors, which comprise its InhiBET™ platform, are designed to overcome limitations of early generation BET inhibitors by leveraging alternative routes of administration and enhanced selectivity.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its product candidates, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda
VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
908-458-9106
Tyler.Zeronda@VYNEtx.com

Media Relations:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
312-961-2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com

New Jersey Events
