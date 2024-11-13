SUBSCRIBE
Vor Bio to Participate in the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

November 13, 2024 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 investor meetings at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference.

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 2:25 pm ET
Location: New York, NY

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com

