VolitionRx Announces Data Showing the Prognostic Value of its Nu.Q® Cancer Test

HENDERSON, Nev., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, today announces the release of a new clinical study demonstrating the significant prognostic value of its Nu.Q® Cancer Assay in newly diagnosed lung cancer patients, which could help clinicians identify patients' likely outcomes and personalize treatment selection accordingly. The clinical paper entitled "Prognostic value of circulating H3K27Me3-nucleosomes in newly diagnosed lung cancer patients: Real-world evidence1" has been written in conjunction with researchers and clinicians at the Hospices Civils de Lyon (HCL), France's second largest university hospital system, and is currently under peer review.

Dr Andrew Retter, Medical Consultant, Volition said:

"Nu.Q® Cancer represents a significant advancement in lung cancer patient management, offering clinicians an additional tool to enhance precision in treatment selection and monitoring and is a test we envisage will be used routinely in the clinic once approved.

"We have worked closely with the Lyon team over several years to develop the strong scientific and clinical evidence to support the use of Nu.Q® in the management of cancer patients. These results indicate that measuring methylated nucleosome biomarker levels with the Nu.Q® test, at Non Small Cell Lung Cancer diagnosis, can provide valuable information about survival, progression-free survival and, crucially, enhance the identification of patients who may benefit from curative care1-4.

"The integration of epigenetic biomarkers, such as circulating H3K27Me3-nucleosome, into personalized medicine frameworks holds great promise for refining patient stratification and treatment selection.

The test is simple to complete and easy to implement, the new information helps to empower bedside clinicians and their patients to make better informed decisions on treatments and planning future care together."

Frederic Wuilque, Vice President, Global Products, added:

"The first step in introducing the Nu.Q® Cancer test into routine clinical practice, the clinical certification at HCL, has been completed.



"With the active support of HCL, we are working towards the submission of our reimbursement dossier in the coming months, under the framework of the "Innovative Procedures Outside the Nomenclature" (RIHN-référentiel des actes innovants hors nomenclature). Once the dossier is classified as admissible, we understand that determination of eligibility for reimbursement coverage is mandated to take no more than five months.



"We are delighted to showcase more evidence to demonstrate the clinical utility of our Nu.Q® Cancer test and would like to thank our long term collaborator, Hospices Civils de Lyon, for their continued support. We continue to move through the steps on the path to the first use of Nu.Q® in clinical practice, an exciting prospect which is core to Volition's mission, using our tests to help save lives."

Mr. Gael Forterre, Chief Commercial Officer, Volition concluded:

"From a commercial perspective, France is just the beginning: the Volition team is actively discussing Nu.Q® Cancer, not only with hospital networks in other countries but also potentially licensing the technology to third party collaborators. For this direct sales model we anticipate approximately €50 per test as revenue to Volition.



"Reimbursement will be a major milestone for Volition in the commercialization and licensing of Nu.Q® in the human cancer field. Once achieved, we anticipate the introduction into routine clinical use in France."

About the Study

A large, real-world evidence study which demonstrated that plasma levels of Nu.Q® Cancer assay H3K27Me3 were associated with cancer stage, and highly elevated levels were observed in patients with a poor outcome.



Overall survival (OS) analysis revealed that patients with a H3K27Me3-nucleosome level below the optimal cut-off had a significantly better mean survival compared to those with higher concentrations, particularly for patients who are ctDNA-negative and therefore lacking detectable actionable mutations.



Interestingly, a Cox Proportional Hazards (CPH) prognostic model, integrating baseline H3K27Me3-nucleosome concentrations with commonly collected clinical covariates (cancer stage, ctDNA molecular profile and age) enabled stratification of patients at diagnosis into low and high risk mortality groups, facilitating prediction of patient-level survival probabilities in a timeline of up to 30 months.

1. Kotronoulas A,et al. Prognostic value of circulating H3K27Me3-nucleosomes in newly diagnosed lung cancer patients: Real-world evidence



Grolleau E, et al. Circulating H3K27 Methylated Nucleosome Plasma Concentration: Synergistic Information with Circulating Tumor DNA Molecular Profiling. Biomolecules. 2023;13(8):1255. https://doi.org/10.3390/biom13081255



2. Couraud S, et al Baseline values of circulating nucleosomes in Lung Cancer: NUCLEO-LUNG study. ELCC 2024 Poster



3. Marie Piecyk et al, "H3K27Me3-nucleosome is a strong prognostic biomarker in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: interim results from the analysis of up to 832 patients at baseline" Poster 395 ELCC 2025



4. Global Cancer Observatory 2022 (accessed Jan 20, 2026)

About Reimbursement

The Innovative Procedures Outside the Nomenclature (RIHN-référentiel des actes innovants hors nomenclature) framework allows for the early and temporary support of innovative procedures. This support is contingent upon the collection of data to facilitate the subsequent evaluation of these procedures by the French National Authority for Health (HAS), with a view to their integration into standard practice. Established by the Direction General for Healthcare (DGOS) as part of the development of innovation in healthcare, the RIHN provides a long-term support mechanism for innovative medical biology and anatomical pathology.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor, Volition, mediarelations@volition.com,+44 (0)7557 774620

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, Volition's expectations related to revenue opportunities and growth, the effectiveness and availability of Volition's blood-based diagnostic, prognostic and disease monitoring tests, Volition's ability to develop and successfully commercialize such test platforms for early detection of cancer and other diseases as well as serving as a diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring tools for such diseases, Volition's expectations regarding future publications, Volition's success in securing licensing and/or distribution agreements with third parties for its products, and Volition's expectations regarding the terms of such agreements. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; Volition's failure to achieve healthcare system or insurance plan reimbursement for its products; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in Volition's development pipeline or any other diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products Volition might develop; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition will face fierce competition and Volition's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring market and its rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks, including those identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nu.Q®, rNuQ™, Nucleosomics™, Capture-PCR™, and Capture-Seq™ and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners. Additionally, unless otherwise specified, all references to "$" refer to the legal currency of the United States of America.

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SOURCE VolitionRx Limited