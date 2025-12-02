Voiant Partners With Ethical to Deploy State-of-the-Art eAdjudication(R) and eDSMB(R) Software

Voiant joins the Ethical-CRO Safe Partnership Program and boosts own clinical expertise with Ethical's innovative SaaS tools to optimize clinical trial management.

Voiant, the industry's leader in clinical trial imaging endpoint data, and Ethical GmbH, a Swiss eClinical company providing innovative, AI-powered software solutions for easier and streamlined clinical committee management, announce partnership agreement through the Ethical-CRO Safe Partnership Program.

By becoming an Ethical-CRO Safe Partner, Voiant embrace the most innovative and flexible technologies available on the market for the effective, compliant and Safe management of challenging clinical trial processes and are adding value to Sponsors. Voiant will benefit from Ethical's support for the deployment of the technology, staff training, first and second level support, and expert advice.

The Ethical eAdjudication® and eDSMB® AI-powered software solutions are validated, GCP-compliant, and fully customizable thanks to strong integration capability and workflow configuration flexibility. They can also handle large volumes of clinical data and offer full audit trail functionality, robust quality control, key performance indicators and real time notifications for process efficiency.

Stephane Deleger, Chief Commercial Officer at Voiant, declared: "We are thrilled to integrate Ethical's innovative eDSMB® and eAdjudication® software into our clinical trial services. This partnership allows Voiant to offer a comprehensive and robust solution to support EAC and DSMB operations, ensuring quality data and process efficiency for our clients. By combining Ethical's advanced technology with Voiant's expertise, we are better equipped to meet the diverse needs of trial Sponsors, driving streamlined workflows and enhanced outcomes in clinical research."

Mimmo Garibbo, Director of Ethical, said: "We are very proud for the trust Voiant have placed in Ethical. We believe that our eAdjudication® and eDSMB® solutions will be a great asset for our new Partner's organization and are confident that Ethical's technical expertise and robust solutions will complement Voiant's capabilities to produce optimal results through a single point of contact service, in the interest of trial Sponsors and Patients."

ABOUT THE ETHICAL-CRO SAFE PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM

The Ethical-CRO Safe Partnership program is open to any CRO willing to partner with Ethical, a leading technology expert specializing in clinical committee management. Through this program, Ethical aims to bring together its innovative eAdjudication®, eDSMB®, eDeviation® and eReconciliation® software solutions with CROs' clinical and project management experience in order to optimize the work of clinical committees and support efficiency and data quality in clinical trials. Ethical's dedicated experts provide ongoing, tailored support to CRO Partners and are committed to the success of their Sponsors' studies.

