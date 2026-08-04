Voiant Expands Clinical Trial Imaging Services into Obesity and Metabolic Disease Research

Voiant, the industry’s leading clinical trial imaging solution provider, today announced the launch of its clinical trial imaging services into obesity and metabolic disease research. The strategic therapeutic area expansion builds upon Voiant's established expertise in global imaging trial execution and reinforces the company's commitment to supporting the growing demand for advanced imaging endpoints across emerging areas of drug development.

The obesity therapeutic landscape is rapidly evolving as sponsors pursue innovative approaches targeting weight management, metabolic health, and related cardiometabolic conditions. As clinical development increasingly shifts beyond traditional measures of weight loss, sponsors are seeking to better understand the body composition of weight loss, including lean mass preservation, muscle health, fat distribution, and metabolic outcomes. Imaging endpoints are playing an increasingly important role in characterizing treatment effects that cannot be fully captured by body weight or BMI alone. These emerging requirements for deeper clinical insight are driving demand for imaging partners capable of delivering standardized, high-quality data to support regulatory and clinical decision-making.

Building on more than 30 years of collective clinical imaging experience and a track record supporting over 750 global clinical studies, Voiant addresses the growing needs of obesity and metabolic disease research through multimodality imaging capabilities, including MRI and DXA. These integrated modalities, alongside centralized quality control, site management, and regulatory-ready endpoint delivery, enable developers to evaluate body composition, muscle health, metabolic outcomes, and other clinically meaningful treatment effects. Central to this offering is Voiant's hands-on operational approach, including dedicated imaging specialists and in-house DXA subject matter experts who work directly with sites to drive imaging consistency, reduce variability, and maintain data quality throughout the clinical trial lifecycle.

The services are powered by Voiant Hub®, the company's configurable technology platform that connects sites, readers, and sponsors through unified imaging workflows. Designed to adapt to protocol-specific requirements, Voiant Hub enables rapid customization, streamlined execution, and efficient endpoint delivery all in one platform. This integrated approach reduces complexity, accelerates turnaround times, and helps sponsors access imaging data faster while maintaining rigorous standards for quality and compliance.

Jim Primerano, Chief Executive Officer at Voiant, commented:

“Our expansion into obesity and metabolic disease research reflects both the evolving needs of our customers and the strength of the foundation we've built at Voiant. We're entering this market from a position of proven scientific, clinical, and regulatory expertise, strengthened by specialized operations and platform enablement designed for obesity imaging. Together, these pillars enable us to deliver deeper insights with the quality and speed sponsors need to support the evolution of obesity clinical trials.”

The expansion into obesity and metabolic disease research marks the latest step in Voiant's ongoing growth strategy. By leveraging Voiant’s operational excellence, extensible clinical trial imaging platform, and proven regulatory rigor, Voiant continues to assert its role as a trusted clinical trial imaging CRO for sponsors seeking high-quality imaging endpoint delivery throughout the drug development lifecycle.

About Voiant

Voiant is the industry leading clinical trial imaging solutions provider with unparalleled scientific and clinical domain expertise — providing biopharmaceutical companies the shortest path to the highest quality imaging endpoint data. Voiant Hub is our built for purpose AI-powered platform, enabling us to manage the entire clinical imaging process while providing site management, as well as full transparency to sponsors every step of the way from image upload, quality control, read & analysis to delivering high quality clinical endpoints with unrivaled speed and precision.

Contact

Vivian Nguyen

+1.888.963.3742

info@voiantclinical.com