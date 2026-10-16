Vogenx Initiates Phase 2b EMERGE Study of Mizagliflozin for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia

Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will evaluate two doses of the first-in-class, minimally absorbed SGLT1 inhibitor in patients with recurrent hypoglycemia following bariatric surgery

Vogenx, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOGX), a clinical-stage developer of novel therapeutics for the treatment of serious metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced the initiation of EMERGE (VGX-001-013), its Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating mizagliflozin for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH). There are currently no therapeutics approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PBH.

EMERGE is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel-group Phase 2b study designed to enroll approximately 36 adults who underwent bariatric surgery more than 12 months prior and who experience recurrent reactive hypoglycemia. Following a three-week run-in period, eligible participants will be randomized to receive mizagliflozin 5 mg, mizagliflozin 10 mg or placebo, taken orally three times daily for 28 days. The study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of mizagliflozin and its ability to reduce hypoglycemia, with glucose monitored continuously throughout treatment. Primary endpoint is the number of combined Level 2 and Level 3 hypoglycemic events. The trial is expected to be conducted at approximately 10 sites in the United States. Additional information is available at ClinicalTrials.gov under identifier NCT07760961.

"Initiating EMERGE is an important milestone for Vogenx and for people living with post-bariatric hypoglycemia, a serious and often debilitating condition with no approved treatment options," said James Green, Chief Executive Officer of Vogenx. "Mizagliflozin has been studied in more than 500 subjects across 10 clinical studies and has been shown to reduce Level 2 and Level 3 hypoglycemic events in clinical studies of patients diagnosed with PBH. EMERGE is designed to build on those earlier results in a larger, placebo-controlled parallel group setting, and we look forward to working with our investigators to advance enrollment."

"Patients with PBH can experience sudden, severe drops in blood sugar after meals that disrupt daily life and can be dangerous," said William Wilkison, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer. "By reducing and delaying glucose absorption in the small intestine, mizagliflozin targets key drivers of the exaggerated insulin response that causes these episodes. We are pleased to be underway with EMERGE."

About the EMERGE Study

EMERGE (VGX-001-013; NCT07760961) is a Phase 2b randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, repeat-dose, parallel-group study evaluating the safety, tolerability and effect on hypoglycemia of mizagliflozin in approximately 36 participants with post-bariatric hypoglycemia following bariatric surgery. After a run-in period, eligible participants will receive mizagliflozin 5 mg, mizagliflozin 10 mg or placebo three times daily for 28 days.

About Mizagliflozin

Mizagliflozin is an investigational, first-in-class, orally administered, minimally absorbed small molecule inhibitor of the sodium-dependent glucose transporter 1 (SGLT1). Unlike other SGLT inhibitors, which act systemically by blocking glucose reabsorption in the kidney, mizagliflozin is designed to act locally in the small intestine, with its effects limited to the intestinal lumen, where SGLT1 is the primary transporter responsible for dietary glucose absorption. By reducing and delaying intestinal glucose absorption, mizagliflozin lowers postprandial glucose absorption and reduces secretion of insulin and gastric inhibitory peptide, also known as glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide (GIP). The molecule is being developed by Vogenx for the treatment of PBH, gastroparesis and GIP-dependent Cushing's Syndrome. Mizagliflozin has been administered to more than 500 subjects in 10 clinical studies and has shown statistically significant reductions in postprandial glucose absorption, GIP secretion, and insulin secretion. Mizagliflozin has also demonstrated improvement in postprandial glucose nadir as well as Level 2 and Level 3 hypoglycemia events in patients diagnosed with PBH. In clinical studies, mizagliflozin has been shown to be well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events and no discontinuations or withdrawals.

About Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia

PBH is an increasingly recognized chronic side effect of bariatric surgeries that are commonly performed as a treatment for obesity and related comorbidities. Neuroglycopenic symptoms can include shakiness, dizziness, confusion, sweating and loss of consciousness. These symptoms can significantly impair quality of life, disrupt normal day-to-day activities and can be life-threatening. Following bariatric surgeries, patients often overexpress SGLT1 in the intestinal lumen, which increases the quantity and rate of glucose absorption and leads to increases in the secretion of GIP and insulin. There are currently no therapeutics approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PBH.

About Vogenx, Inc.

Vogenx, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Raleigh, North Carolina, focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of serious metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, mizagliflozin, for post-bariatric hypoglycemia, gastroparesis and GIP-dependent Cushing's Syndrome. For more information, please visit https://vogenx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the design, conduct, enrollment, timing and results of the EMERGE Phase 2b study, including the expected timing of topline data; the potential of mizagliflozin to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia and other indications; anticipated clinical development plans and timelines; the anticipated use of proceeds from the Company's initial public offering; and the potential market opportunity for its product candidates. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the initiation, timing, enrollment and results of clinical trials, the possibility that results of earlier studies may not be predictive of later studies, regulatory review, reliance on third parties including clinical research organizations and clinical trial sites, the Company's license from Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the Company's need for additional capital, its limited operating history, and its dependence on a small number of key personnel. Additional information on these and other risks is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) on August 12, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Vogenx undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contact

Harrison Seidner, PhD and Nilesh Talele, PhD

WaterSeid Partners, Inc.

ir@vogenx.com

SOURCE: Vogenx, Inc.

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