Vizient Expands Supply Assurance for IV Solutions Through Collaboration With Fresenius Kabi

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient® announced today expanded supply assurance for critical IV fluids with the addition of Fresenius Kabi to the Vizient Reserve Program. The program combines dedicated, U.S.-based inventory with contingency manufacturing and supply continuity plans during periods of supply disruption.

Fresenius Kabi is part of the global healthcare company Fresenius and specializes in lifesaving medicines, medical technologies, and services for critically and chronically ill patients.

Through the collaboration, Fresenius Kabi will expand access and supply assurance for participating healthcare organizations through availability of dedicated inventory held in U.S. warehouses. Vizient Reserve provides protection across 13 critical IV fluid products, on-demand fulfillment, and multiple months of reserve inventory based on client purchases and commitment.

The addition of Fresenius Kabi expands the supplier network supporting the Vizient Reserve Program and reflects Vizient’s continued focus on developing proactive solutions that help healthcare organizations prepare for and manage supply challenges.

“The Vizient Reserve Program is designed to help healthcare organizations strengthen supply continuity through a proactive dedicated inventory supply assurance approach for critical products,” said Mittal Sutaria, senior vice president, contract and program services, Vizient. “Our collaboration with Fresenius Kabi expands the program’s supplier network and gives participating clients additional resources to help manage potential disruptions.”

“Supporting healthcare providers with a reliable supply of essential medicines and IV fluids is central to our mission,” said Arun Verma, president, Fresenius Kabi Region U.S. and member of the Executive Leadership Team, Fresenius Kabi AG. “This collaboration with Vizient helps participating healthcare providers maintain access to critical IV products and supports the continuity of care.”

About Vizient

Vizient® enables healthcare providers to deliver better, more affordable care by improving financial sustainability, enhancing system performance, and accelerating strategic growth. More than two-thirds of the nation's acute care providers and more than one-third of ambulatory providers rely on Vizient solutions and services. By combining the nation’s most influential healthcare leader networks with industry-leading data and analytics, comprehensive solutions, and advisory services through Kaufman Hall, Vizient helps providers achieve financial, clinical, and operational excellence. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at vizient.com.

Media Contact

Nancy Matocha

(972) 830-9756

nancy.matocha@vizientinc.com