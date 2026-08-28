Vivos Therapeutics and South Palm Cardiovascular Associates Sign Definitive Agreements to Launch Regional Sleep Testing and Treatment Center

Physician-Aligned Collaboration to Support a Regional Sleep & Airway Medicine Center in Palm Beach County

LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Vivos" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: VVOS), a leading medical device and healthcare services company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea ("OSA") and other health conditions related to breathing and sleep disorders, today announced the execution of definitive collaboration and operating agreements with South Palm Cardiovascular Associates, LLC ("SPCVA") to support the establishment and operation of a regional Sleep & Airway Medicine Center ("SAMC") in Palm Beach County, Florida.

The definitive agreements build on the collaboration announced on June 10, 2026, and provide the framework for the formation, capitalization, governance and operation of AIM Florida, LLC ("AIM Florida"), a physician-aligned management services organization, including management services arrangements with affiliated clinical entities. Vivos expects to hold a 75% majority of the membership and economic interests in AIM Florida, subject to applicable regulatory requirements and the terms of the definitive agreements.

The parties are evaluating several potential locations and negotiating a lease for the initial facility. Subject to site selection, lease execution, build-out, licensing, payer enrollment, staffing and other customary startup requirements, the center is expected to begin treating patients and generating revenue in the first quarter of 2027.

The operating plan calls for an initial fully staffed Sleep Optimization Team capable of serving approximately 250 patients per month. Based on its operating experience in Las Vegas and current assumptions, Vivos believes the initial team, once fully deployed, can generate up to $6 million in annual revenue with contribution margins of 30% or more. Additional teams may be added as demand develops. SPCVA doctors and staff will work to expand the referral base to include other local medical practices treating patients with similar sleep disorder issues.

SPCVA is a multi-location, physician-owned cardiology practice with approximately 30,000 patients of record. Its cardiologists have long recognized the serious health challenges that undiagnosed and untreated OSA can present for patients with cardiovascular disease and have sought more reliable access to comprehensive sleep testing and treatment services in their market.

Leading SPCVA cardiologist, Dr. Andres Ruiz, stated, “As cardiologists caring for tens of thousands of chronically ill patients throughout South Florida, we see the impact of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) every day. We have witnessed the full spectrum—from patients with mild disease who were historically managed with a watch-and-wait approach, to those with severe OSA who struggled to achieve consistent compliance with traditional therapies.”

Dr. Andres Ruiz continued, “When Vivos introduced us to their comprehensive, FDA-cleared approach to OSA testing and treatment, we recognized an important opportunity to address this condition more directly and effectively. We believe that identifying and treating OSA can play a meaningful role in improving our patients’ overall health and outcomes.”

“We are excited to work closely with Vivos to bring these innovative solutions to patients throughout South Florida and to make OSA diagnosis and treatment a more integral part of comprehensive patient care.”

R. Kirk Huntsman, Vivos' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, added, "The execution of these definitive agreements is an important milestone in our strategy to partner directly with larger medical specialty groups and support their patients' sleep and airway needs. By combining SPCVA's trusted physician relationships with Vivos' technology and operating experience, we believe AIM Florida can expand access to comprehensive OSA care while creating a scalable and capital-efficient model for growth. Our SAMC model has been developed through our work in Colorado, Michigan and Nevada, and we believe the same operating framework can be successfully replicated in other markets. We continue to evaluate similar opportunities with medical groups in other U.S. markets."

The planned South Florida SAMC is expected to integrate sleep testing, medical evaluation and a range of treatment options selected by licensed treating professionals. Those options may include positive airway pressure therapy, FDA-cleared oral appliances, advanced laser therapy, myofunctional therapy and other clinically appropriate modalities. Vivos CARE appliances are the only oral medical devices FDA-cleared to treat moderate to severe OSA in adults and children ages 6-17.

By offering multiple diagnostic and treatment pathways within a single coordinated model, Vivos and SPCVA intend to reduce patient attrition and confusion, making sleep and airway care more accessible to cardiovascular patients across South Florida.

About South Palm Cardiovascular Associates

South Palm Cardiovascular Associates is a physician-owned cardiology practice serving patients in Palm Beach County and surrounding South Florida communities. Its board-certified cardiologists provide diagnostic and treatment services across a broad range of cardiovascular conditions. For more information, visit www.southpalmcardiovascular.com .

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VVOS) is a medical technology and healthcare services company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. Vivos’ devices have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17. Vivos’ groundbreaking Complete Airway Repositioning and Expansion (CARE) devices are the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA in adults and the flagship DNA appliance is the first to receive clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.

OSA and insomnia affect an estimated one billion adults aged 30-69 years old worldwide, yet 80% or more remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. These chronic disorders are not just a sleep issue—they are closely linked to many serious chronic health conditions. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, legacy OSA treatments like CPAP are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes. Vivos CARE oral medical devices are designed to help address anatomical factors often associated with OSA.

Through innovative technology, education, and acquisitions of, or commercial collaborations with, sleep healthcare providers, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to address the complex needs of OSA patients more thoroughly.

A 2019 analysis published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine estimated that approximately 936 million adults aged 30 to 69 worldwide have OSA. Through technology, education, provider partnerships and acquisitions, Vivos seeks to expand access to more comprehensive and personalized OSA diagnosis and treatment.

Vivos calls the use of its appliances and related clinical protocols to treat OSA The Vivos Method, a proprietary, clinically effective solution that is a nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical approach designed to address the complex needs of OSA patients, and which provides hope to allow patients to Breathe New Life.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, including statements of the Company's management and other parties made in connection therewith, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning future events. Words such as "may," "would," "should," "expects," "projects," "potential," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," "goal," "aim," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the formation, capitalization, governance and operation of AIM Florida; the parties' anticipated ownership interests; the selection, leasing, build-out, licensing, staffing and opening of the planned SAMC; the expected timing of patient treatment and revenue generation; the anticipated patient capacity, annual revenue and contribution margins of the initial Sleep Optimization Team; the addition of future teams; the expected expansion of the referral base to other local medical practices; the scalability and capital efficiency of the model; the anticipated scope of diagnostic and treatment services to be offered at the planned SAMC; the anticipated reduction of patient attrition; expansion to other medical groups and markets; and the expected strategic, clinical, operational and financial benefits of the collaboration.

These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos' control. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, the risks that: (i) AIM Florida may not be formed, capitalized, governed or operated as contemplated; (ii) the parties may be unable to secure a suitable site, complete a lease or build-out, obtain required licenses, enroll with payers, recruit and retain qualified personnel or open the center on the anticipated timeline; (iii) startup costs or capital requirements may exceed expectations; (iv) patient demand, referrals, reimbursement, revenue or contribution margins may not develop as anticipated; (v) the management services and clinical arrangements may face regulatory, compliance, reimbursement or operational challenges; (vi) the model may not scale to additional teams, medical groups or markets; (vii) some patients may not achieve desired outcomes; (viii) Vivos may be unable to access additional financing or maintain its Nasdaq listing; and (ix) the other risks described in Vivos' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Except as required by applicable law, Vivos undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Vivos Investor Relations Contact: