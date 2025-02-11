Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Host Virtual R&D Update with KOL Speakers on February 18, 2025





Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, February 11, 2025 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced to host a virtual R&D update with KOL (Key Opinion Leader) speakers on February 18, 2025.

The webcast will include presentations from management and KOLs discussing further analyses and data on varoglutamstat’s observed beneficial effect on kidney function, an update on the Company’s anticipated clinical development plan for varoglutamstat in kidney disease, varoglutamstat’s potential market positioning, and an opportunity for investor and analyst questions.

Featured KOL speakers include:

Tobias B. Huber , MD - Chair of the Center of Internal Medicine and Director of the III. Department of Medicine - University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE), Germany. Acting as Medical Advisor for clinical study design and certain R&D activities.

, MD - Chair of the Center of Internal Medicine and Director of the III. Department of Medicine - University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE), Germany. Acting as Medical Advisor for clinical study design and certain R&D activities. Kevin Carroll, PhD - CEO, KJC Statistics. Acting as statistical analysis expert, providing and calculating statistical read-outs and advising on clinical study statistical aspects.

Webcast details

Date: February 18, 2025

Time: 3:00 pm CET / 9:00 am EST

Further details of the event and participation information are available at: https://www.vivoryon.com/virtual-rd-update-with-kol-speakers/

###

About Varoglutamstat

Varoglutamstat (PQ912) is a proprietary, potent and selective inhibitor of human glutaminyl cyclases QPCT and QPCTL with therapeutic potential in indications including inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and others. Initially advanced development aiming to treat Alzheimer’s disease (AD), varoglutamstat has been investigated in a number of different clinical studies. Based on the known anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity of varoglutamstat, the protocol for the Phase 2b VIVIAD study in early AD included the investigation of kidney function (measured using eGFR) and measurement of biomarkers of kidney inflammation and fibrosis to explore the role of QPCT/L inhibition on kidney function. eGFR was also analyzed as a prospectively defined safety parameter in the VIVA-MIND Phase 2 study in the U.S.

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by its passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, the Company strives to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. The Company leverages its in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. The Company has established a pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including Alzheimer’s disease, inflammatory and fibrotic disorders, including of the kidney, and cancer. www.vivoryon.com







Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the “Company”), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company’s products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company’s products may be available. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. The Company’s results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, strategies or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company’s future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.





For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Dr. Manuela Bader, Director IR & Communication

Email: IR@vivoryon.com



LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid

Tel: +41 78 680 05 38

Email: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com



Media Contact

Trophic Communications

Valeria Fisher or Verena Schossmann

Tel: +49 175 8041816 / +49 151 219 412 77

Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu



Attachment