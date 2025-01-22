Vividion Therapeutics Announces Promotion of Jean Bemis to Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vividion Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery technologies to unlock high-value, traditionally undruggable targets and develop small molecule precision therapeutics for devastating cancers and immune disorders, today announced the promotion of Jean Bemis to Chief Operating Officer.





Ms. Bemis is an accomplished biotech leader with vast experience across various innovative organizations, spanning from early discovery through IND acceptance and the initiation of clinical studies. She joined Vividion in 2017 as Head of Alliance Management and was promoted to Senior Vice President of R&D Operations and Alliances in 2022.

“Jean has been a driving force at Vividion for many years, helping to guide the ongoing expansion of our team and functional capabilities, our transition to becoming a clinical-stage company, and the continued advancement of our discovery engine,” said Aleksandra Rizo, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vividion. “I am confident she will continue to help our team further accelerate our diversified pipeline of oncology and immunology assets, deepen our scientific discoveries, and maximize our potential to transform patient care.”

Prior to joining Vividion, Ms. Bemis was involved in new company formation at Gene Sciences, Inc., Rodin Therapeutics, and Warp Drive Bio, leading program management and drug development. Prior to that, Ms. Bemis was an early employee of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, leading chemistry and CMC from preclinical discovery to clinical studies. In addition to biotherapeutic start-ups, Ms. Bemis’s experience includes driving programs forward at Amgen, GSK, and Wyeth.

Ms. Bemis added, “Supporting Vividion’s evolution into a clinical-stage organization to advance first-in-class small molecules has been a privilege. I am honored to continue building on our momentum as we progress a differentiated pipeline of therapeutic candidates for difficult-to-treat cancers and immunological disorders, including two oncology assets in clinical studies. The growth and diversification of our portfolio, bolstering our functional genomics capabilities through the recent acquisition of Tavros Therapeutics, and further expansion of our chemoproteomics screening capacity upon our imminent move to a new facility in San Diego gives us a great deal to look forward to as an organization.”

Vividion is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG.

About Vividion

Vividion Therapeutics, Inc., a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery technologies to unlock high value, traditionally undruggable targets with precision therapeutics for devastating cancers and immune disorders. The company’s platform has enabled it to identify hundreds of previously unknown functional pockets on well-validated protein targets implicated in a wide range of diseases, while simultaneously identifying compounds from its proprietary covalent chemistry library that interact in a highly selective manner with those pockets. The company is leveraging its proprietary chemoproteomic platform to advance a diversified pipeline of highly selective small molecule therapeutics targeting high value, traditionally undruggable targets in oncology and immunology. For more information, please visit www.vividion.com.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

