Vittoria Biotherapeutics Presents Positive Preclinical Data at 66th Annual ASH Meeting Supporting its Novel Approach to Engineered CAR-T Cell Therapies

Data further validates the Company’s proprietary Senza5™ technology platform to engineer enabled CAR-T cell therapies



PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vittoria Biotherapeutics, Inc . , a clinical-stage immunotherapy company specializing in the development of innovative cell therapies for hard-to-treat diseases, today presented new data at the 66th Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting, showcasing preclinical data supporting Vittoria’s proprietary CD5 modulating Senza5™ technology platform.

CD5, a key immunomodulatory protein, is known to inhibit T-cell effector function. Senza5 specifically targets and reduces signaling through the CD5 pathway by employing precision gene editing and features a novel five-day manufacturing process, synergistically boosting the potency and durability of engineered T cells.

“The data presented at ASH showcase our commitment to elucidating the underlying molecular mechanisms and translational promise of our novel Senza5 platform technology,” said Nicholas Siciliano, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vittoria. “From uncovering the signaling pathways driving in vivo Senza5 CAR-T expansion to further evaluating safety and anti-tumor efficacy in preclinical models, these findings reinforce our mission of translating novel science into transformative therapies for difficult to treat diseases.”

Oral Presentation Key Findings:

Title: CD5 Elimination Enhances CART Cell Proliferation Through JAK-STAT Activation

Abstract Number: 500

Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, December 8, 2024; 9:45am PST

Presenter: Trang Vu, Ph.D., Research and Development Scientist

Results: While previous preclinical studies have found that the elimination of CD5 can result in increased CAR-T cell activity, the molecular mechanisms accounting for the change have remained unclear. Bulk RNA sequencing analysis found that the elimination of CD5 led to enhanced signaling in JAK-STAT, MAPK, and mTOR pathways, primarily through increases in the expression of cytokines and growth factors. These results establish a clear mechanism accounting for the increased proliferative capacity and antitumor activity associated with eliminating CD5 and support Vittoria’s broader approach.

Poster Presentation Key Findings:

Title: Evaluating Efficacy and Safety of Rapid-Manufactured CD5KO CART5 Cells in Preclinical Models of T Cell Malignancies

Abstract Number: 4848

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, December 9, 2024; 6-8pm PST

Presenter: Ruchi P. Patel, Ph.D., Research and Development Scientist

Results: This study evaluated the impact of different manufacturing processes on the activity of CD5 knockout CAR-T cells. Notably, large-scale rapid manufacturing, utilizing Vittoria’s proprietary process, demonstrated significantly enhanced anti-tumor responses, improved survival rates, and superior T cell expansion in rodent models of T-cell lymphoma compared to conventional small-scale manufacturing methods. Additionally, the large-scale rapid product exhibited a favorable safety profile across multiple metrics in preclinical rodent models.

The Company’s Phase 1 VIPER-101 clinical trial is actively recruiting patients, and information about the trial can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT06420089).

About Senza5™

Senza5™ is a proprietary cell therapy engineering and manufacturing platform that combines the power of genetic engineering and a proprietary five-day manufacturing process to maximize stemness, durability, and efficacy of its produced cell therapies by disabling the CD5 signaling pathway on engineered CAR T cells and bypassing CD5’s immunosuppressive effects to amplify the therapy’s antitumor activity. The expedited five-day manufacturing process further enhances stemness, which promotes greater in vivo expansion and durability and the potential for longer-lasting responses. Senza5 can be widely utilized to improve the efficacy of engineered T-cell therapies by acting on the fundamental biology of T cells.

About VIPER-101

VIPER-101 is a gene-edited, autologous, dual-population cell therapy being evaluated as a potential treatment for patients with T-cell lymphoma. VIPER-101 is designed to target CD5, which is present on cancer cells in more than 85% of patients with T-cell lymphoma. VIPER-101 leverages the company’s proprietary Senza5 platform technology, which enhances T cell effector function by abrogating CD5-mediated immunosuppression through gene editing. In preclinical studies, VIPER-101 has shown superior efficacy compared to classical CD5-targeted CAR T.

About Vittoria Biotherapeutics

Vittoria Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, is developing novel CAR T-cell therapies that transcend the limitations of current cell therapies. Based on technology exclusively licensed from the University of Pennsylvania, the Company’s proprietary Senza5™ platform unlocks the cytotoxic potential of engineered T cells and utilizes a five-day manufacturing process to maximize stemness, durability, and potency. By acting on the fundamental biology of T cells, Senza5 can be used to improve the efficacy of engineered T-cell therapies with pipeline applications in oncology and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit vittoriabio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

