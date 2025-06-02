VITALITY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

TSXV Trading Symbol: VPI

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality"), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of premium vitamins and supplements, is pleased to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 and highlights:

37% sales increase in Q4

72% gross margin in Q4

46% decrease in annual net loss and 62% decrease in Q4 net loss

Sales of the Company's premium natural health products for the three months ended January 31, 2025 increased 37% to $235,278 (2024 - $171,704). The Company's gross margin on its sales for the three months ended January 31, 2025 was $170,314 or 72% of sales (2024 - $125,794 or 73% of sales) as the Company continues to have strong gross margins due to the uniqueness of its natural health products.

The financial results of the Company for the three months ended January 31, 2025 show a net loss of $11,388 or $0.00 per share compared to a net loss of $30,020 or $0.00 per share for the same period last year. The Company's general selling expenses for the three months ended January 31, 2025 increased to $35,799 (2024 - $29,932). The Company's general and administrative expenses for the three months ended January 31, 2025 increased to $142,320 (2024 - $123,683). The Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in Canada and the United States while maintaining its overall operating efficiencies.

The financial results of the Company for its year ended January 31, 2025 show a net loss of $146,063 or $0.00 per share compared to a net loss of $269,038 or $0.01 per share for the same period last year. Sales for the year ended January 31, 2025 increased 1% to $792,773 (2024 - $787,223). The Company's general selling expenses for the year ended January 31, 2025 decreased to $124,399 (2024 - $197,964). The Company's general and administrative expenses for the year ended January 31, 2025 decreased to $578,830 (2024 - $626,392).

The Company continues to evaluate, research and develop new products for future distribution including exploring new markets for its products. Management has explored multiple business opportunities for international sales, potential acquisition or mergers with similar businesses including AI, digital health applications, and product lines. Management continues to look at opportunities to grow the business. More information about the Company is available on www.vitality.ca and www.findmyvitality.com.

The Company's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the years ended January 31, 2025 and 2024 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Vitality

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured in Canada and currently sold in natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested for quality. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products. To view our products, visit: www.vitality.ca.

