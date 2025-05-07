SUBSCRIBE
Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN): Update from the Election Committee

May 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

Oslo, Norway, 07 May 2025

The Election Committee has received a request from Øystein Stray Spetalen that he does not want to be re-elected as a board member of Vistin Pharma ASA.

The Election Committee has therefore assessed the consequences of this for the recommendation submitted 13 March 2025 to this year's annual general meeting. Øystein Spetalen was the only board member up for election, and it was recommended that he was re-elected. The composition of the board's expertise has been assessed, and it has been investigated whether other major shareholders who are not currently represented on the board may be relevant to the board. The Election Committee's conclusion is that Øystein Spetalen is not proposed to be replaced with a new board member and that the board is thereby reduced by one board member. Otherwise, the recommendation stands as it was submitted on 13 March 2025.

Item 9 from the call to the annual general meeting will therefore be withdrawn.



Europe People
