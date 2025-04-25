Vistin Pharma ASA: First quarter 2025 financial results

Oslo, Norway, 25th of April 2025

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) today announces the financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Revenue in the first quarter ended at MNOK 115 compared to MNOK 104 in Q1 2024. Sales volume in the quarter was up by 14% compared to same quarter last year.

First quarter EBITDA ended at MNOK 30 compared to MNOK 20 in Q1 2024, an increase of 48%. EBITDA positively affected by increased sales volume and product mix in the quarter, in addition to continues focus on cost improvements.

The net profit ended at MNOK 21.7 (MNOK 7.7) for the first quarter of 2025. While net cash position as of end March was MNOK 13.

Operational performance in the quarter was good with 1 350MT produced. The reactor on line 1 has been replaced during March according to maintenance plan due to end of its life span. Without reactor replacement and the idle downtime on line 1, the run-rate equaled ~1 500 MT in the quarter. Line 1 was also partly idle during first two weeks of April.

Vistin is currently seeing no changes in demand from customers after the US tariff announcements.

The Board of Directors has proposed for the AGM an ordinary dividend of total NOK 1.25 per share, to be paid in June.

The conference call will be held in English.

Please find the Q1 report and presentation enclosed. The report will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

