Vistagen to Report Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Host Corporate Update Conference Call on June 17, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to report results for its fiscal year 2025 ended March 31, 2025, and provide a corporate update.

The conference call is being webcast live, and a link can be found under “Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website. Participants may register to join the live call by following the link here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time. A webcast replay of the call will be available on Vistagen’s website about 24 hours after the end of the live conference call and will be accessible for at least 30 days.

About Vistagen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of clinical-stage product candidates from a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines. Pherines specifically and selectively bind as agonists to peripheral receptors on human nasal chemosensory neurons and are designed to rapidly activate olfactory bulb-to-brain neurocircuits believed to regulate brain areas involved in behavior and autonomic nervous system activity. They are designed to achieve therapeutic benefits without requiring absorption into the blood or uptake into the brain, giving them the potential to be a safer alternative to other pharmacological options if successfully developed and approved. Vistagen’s neuroscience pipeline also includes an oral prodrug with potential to treat certain neurological conditions involving the NMDA receptor.

Vistagen is passionate about developing transformative treatment options to improve the lives of individuals underserved by the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent indications, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and multiple women’s health conditions, including vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

