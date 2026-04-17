Virtual Discovery Announces Strategic Partnership with SPR CRO to Accelerate Hit Validation and Lead Optimization

Virtual Discovery today announced a strategic partnership with BioResonance Solutions, a contract research organization (CRO) specializing in surface plasmon resonance (SPR), to deliver a seamless pathway from computational screening to experimental validation for early-stage drug discovery teams.

This collaboration is designed to address the gap between in silico hit identification and robust experimental validation. While advances in virtual screening have dramatically expanded the ability to identify promising compounds, many early-stage teams lack the infrastructure, assays, or expertise required to validate these hits and progress them toward lead optimization.

Through this partnership, Virtual Discovery and BioResonance Solutions will offer an integrated workflow that enables clients to:

Rapidly identify high-quality hits using Virtual Discovery’s discovery platform

Transition directly into SPR-based binding validation with BioResonance Solutions

Generate data to support hit-to-lead progression and early optimization efforts

By aligning computational predictions with gold-standard biophysical validation, the partnership reduces friction in early discovery and enables teams to make faster, data-driven decisions.

“Teams often stall after they find computational hits due to a lack of accessible experimental validation,” said Christoph Gorgulla, Co-Founder of Virtual Discovery. “This partnership will provide opportunities to identify candidates efficiently, then validate and prioritize hits with confidence.”

SPR is widely regarded as the gold standard for characterizing molecular interactions, offering precise measurements of binding affinity and kinetics without the need for labeling. By integrating these capabilities directly downstream of virtual screening, clients gain a clearer understanding of which compounds merit further investment.

The collaboration is particularly impactful for biotech startups, academic groups, and lean discovery teams that may not have internal assay development capabilities. By lowering the barrier to entry for high-quality validation, Virtual Discovery and BioResonance Solutions aim to democratize early-stage drug discovery and accelerate the path to clinically relevant candidates.

This partnership reflects a broader shift toward hybrid discovery models, where computational and experimental approaches are tightly coupled to maximize efficiency and reduce risk.

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