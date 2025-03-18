Virpax Receives Positive Probudur™ Results for Dose Range Study Moves Towards Next Steps in IND

BERWYN, Penn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRPX) (“Virpax” or the “Company”), a company specializing in developing non-addictive products for pain management, post-traumatic stress disorder, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and anti-viral barrier indications, today announced positive results from a beagle dog dose range finding (“DRF”) study. Probudur is the company’s long-acting liposomal bupivacaine formulation injected at a wound site to provide both immediate and extended pain relief. The Company continues to work towards its Investigational New Drug (IND) application and this was another important step towards that milestone.

The DRF study was conducted to evaluate the tolerance of Probudur when administered by subcutaneous (SC) injection to beagle dogs in a dose escalating manner. All the dogs in the DRF study demonstrated positive tolerance to Probudur and no adverse effects were noted. The results of this study suggest that doses of LBL100 up to 90 mg/kg are well tolerated by beagle dogs.

Probudur is being developed to achieve the overall goal of safe and effective pain control during the perioperative period and to significantly reduce or eliminate the need for opioids after surgery in approved indications. Probudur is a local anesthetic that binds to the sodium channels, preventing pain signals from reaching the brain. In preclinical studies, Probudur has shown long duration pain control for at least 96 hours, with a rat incisional model demonstrating analgesia for up to five (5) days and in vitro studies demonstrating a slow release of bupivacaine that lasted for up to six (6) days.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management products candidates using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for two prescription drug candidates that employ two different patented drug delivery platforms. Probudur™ is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain and Envelta™ is an intranasal molecular envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to develop one other prescription product candidate, NobrXiol™, which is being developed for the nasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of rare pediatric epilepsy. Virpax has competitive cooperative research and development agreements (CRADAs) for two of its prescription drug candidates, one with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and one with the Department of Defense (DOD). Virpax is also seeking partners for two nonprescription product candidates: AnQlar, which is being developed to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2, and Epoladerm™, which is a topical diclofenac spray film formulation being developed to manage pain associated with osteoarthritis. For more information, please visit https://www.virpaxpharma.com.and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

