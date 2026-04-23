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Viral Capsid Development Market Size to Hit USD 840.63 Million by 2035

April 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

According to Nova One Advisor, the global viral capsid development market size is estimated to be valued at USD 314.25 million in 2025 and is expected to hit around USD 840.63 million by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.34% from 2026 to 2035.

From benchtop discovery to targeted therapeutic delivery, the viral capsid development market is rapidly evolving. This evolution is shifting from traditional serotype-based approaches to AI-driven, engineered vector systems that enable precise gene delivery. Powered by advanced directed evolution, synthetic biology, and machine learning guided structural design, this transformation reduces the time required for discovering novel capsids from years to months. It is turning the promise of gene therapy into a safe, reliable, and highly efficient clinical standard for treating genetic disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancers.

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Key Takeaways

North America dominated with the largest market share in 2025.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest growth with a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, the adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

By type, the lentiviral segment is projected to grow at a solid CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

By application, the gene therapy segment held a major market share in 2025.

By application, the vaccine development segment is expected to expand at a notable CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment contributed the highest market share in 2025.

By end-use, the academic and research institute segment is expected to expand at a notable CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

Market Overview: The New Era of Viral Vector Engineering

The viral capsid development market focuses on engineering the protective protein shell of viruses to enhance gene delivery in gene therapies and vaccines. AAV-based capsids dominate this sector, utilizing AI-driven design, directed evolution, and rational protein engineering to create custom vehicles that improve tissue targeting, reduce immune responses, and allow for lower, safer doses. As gene therapy pipelines expand for rare diseases and oncology, this advanced protein engineering is moving from research and development to essential commercial manufacturing.

AI-Driven Rational Capsid Design: Major Potential

AI and next-generation sequencing are revolutionizing viral vector engineering, replacing slow, traditional methods with AI-driven design that explores billions of synthetic AAV capsid variants. By utilizing machine learning, researchers can now rationally optimize capsids for precise tissue targeting. These AI-engineered variants, currently being developed for central nervous system (CNS) diseases and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, allow for significantly lower therapeutic doses, overcoming the high-dose safety risks and exorbitant costs associated with natural serotypes.

The High Cost of Pure Viral Vectors: Major Limitation

Despite these advancements, the production of gene therapies is hampered by the empty capsid crisis. Inefficient purification processes struggle to separate therapeutic carriers from non-functional, immunogenic empty shells. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA enforce strict purity standards to ensure safety and efficacy, leading to substantial yield losses and extraordinarily high production costs, which pose a significant barrier to scaling up life-saving engineered viral vector therapies.

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Viral Capsid Development Market Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2026

USD 346.74 Million

Revenue forecast in 2035

USD 840.63 Million

Growth Rate

CAGR of 10.34% from 2026 to 2035

Base year for Estimation

2025

Forecast period

2026 - 2033

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2026 to 2035

Segments covered

Type, Application, End-use, Region

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Key companies profiled

PackGene Biotech Inc.; Sartorius AG; Revvity; VectorBuilder; AAVnerGene; AskBio Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics; uniQure N.V.; Vigene Biosciences; Capsigen.

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Viral Capsid Development Market: Segment Analysis

By Type Analysis

The adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid segment led the market in 2025. This dominance is primarily due to its exceptional efficiency in gene delivery, low immunogenicity, and extensive use in gene therapy. AAV vectors are preferred for gene therapies, especially for treating genetic and rare diseases. Recent developments in customized, engineered capsids have improved their ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, reduced immune responses, and enhanced cell receptor binding, allowing for the large-scale production needed to meet clinical demand.

The lentiviral segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is driven by lentiviruses' unique ability to transduce both dividing and non-dividing cells for long-term transgene expression. Lentiviral vectors are highly favored in CAR-T cell therapies for cancers, a rapidly expanding field. Their capability to stably integrate genetic material into host genomes makes them crucial for achieving durable therapeutic effects. Additionally, lentiviruses offer lower immunogenicity and a reduced risk of inflammation compared to other vectors, further increasing their clinical adoption.

By Application Analysis

The gene therapy segment was the market leader in 2025, primarily driven by the high demand for engineered capsids for addressing genetic and rare diseases. Techniques such as directed evolution and machine learning are utilized to optimize capsids for specific tissue targeting, thus improving clinical efficacy. A surge in regulatory approvals and late-stage clinical trials, particularly for conditions like hemophilia A, neuromuscular disorders, and ocular diseases, is driving robust capsid development. Significant investments by pharmaceutical companies in gene-based treatments for rare diseases.

The vaccine development segment is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing use of viral vectors in next-generation vaccines, growing research and development investments, and the demand for rapid, scalable production platforms. Viral vectors are now being leveraged to create adaptable platforms that enable quick development, production, and regulatory approval in response to emerging viral outbreaks. The application of AI-driven design, directed evolution, and rational protein engineering facilitates the creation of custom capsids.

By End-use Analysis

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market in 2025, driven by extensive investments in gene therapy pipelines, the expansion of clinical trials, and vital partnerships with CDMOs for complex, high-quality viral vector production. These companies possess the capital and infrastructure necessary to advance gene therapy from concept to approval, with a specific focus on viral vector engineering for high-impact applications. Furthermore, companies are increasingly employing AI and machine learning to accelerate capsid discovery, optimize payload design, and enhance targeted delivery.

The academic and research institute segment is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by rising funding for preclinical gene and cell therapy research, early-stage vector innovation, and collaborations with biotech firms. There is an increased reliance on viral vectors for exploratory, non-clinical research related to rare genetic diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders. Enhanced investment is being directed toward closing the gap between basic genetic studies and practical, functional, therapeutic applications targeting specific tissue types.

Viral Capsid Development Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market in 2025, driven by a concentration of advanced biotech hubs, extensive research and development investments, and a robust regulatory environment that accelerates clinical trials for gene therapies. There is a high concentration of biopharmaceutical firms, academic research centers, and CDMOs in areas like Massachusetts, California, and North Carolina. These regions benefit from abundant venture capital, public funding, and high R&D spending, which support the rapid transition from discovery to commercialization.

The U.S. leads the market thanks to significant investments in customized, AI-driven AAV engineering and serves as the global epicenter for viral capsid innovation. By focusing on advanced CNS and muscular therapies, U.S. firms are setting the standard for designing safer, highly efficient vectors that enhance receptor binding and minimize dosing in gene therapy.

🔹 In April 2026, Aligos achieved a significant milestone with the FDA granting Fast Track Designation to pevifoscorvir sodium (formerly ALG-000184), their potential best-in-class CAM-E drug for chronic hepatitis B.

Canada is emerging as a powerhouse in viral capsid development, driving innovation through specialized viral sensitizers. Supported by investments from the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF), the country is scaling up its domestic production capacity for viral vectors. Canada also offers a high-skilled ecosystem that facilitates rapid clinical trials and advanced biological medicine development.

Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to substantial investments in gene therapy, a high prevalence of genetic diseases, and rapidly advancing manufacturing infrastructure. The rapid expansion of local CDMO, such as WuXi AppTec and GenScript ProBio, is enabling production to meet international GMP standards. An aging population and a high prevalence of chronic and rare genetic diseases create a vast, untapped market for advanced therapies, driving the demand for local, efficient capsid production.

India is solidifying its status as a global pharmaceutical leader by producing most of the the world's vaccines and expanding into complex biologics, viral vector technology, and capsid-based therapies. By leveraging its extensive regulatory expertise and increasing research and development investments, India is transitioning from a cost-effective manufacturing hub to a premier center for indigenous innovation.

🔹 In November 2025, India introduced BIRSA 101, its first indigenous and affordable CRISPR-based gene therapy aimed at curing sickle cell disease. This initiative is part of the country's goal to achieve a Sickle Cell-Free Nation by 2047 developed by CSIR-IGIB, BIRSA 101 to correct the genetic mutation responsible for the disease.

China is quickly emerging as a global biotech powerhouse, channeling substantial state investment into a growing pipeline of gene therapies and viral vector manufacturing. By shifting away from dependence on imports, China is aggressively fostering high-tech innovation and biosimilars to enhance its technological self-reliance to accelerate the commercialization of novel, domestically developed vaccines and therapies.

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Viral Capsid Development Market Companies

︎ Revvity

Revvity, in collaboration with SIRION Biotech, enhances the viral capsid market by offering advanced AAV capsid engineering and directed evolution services. Their expertise focuses on improving tissue tropism through customized, high-performance capsid libraries, alongside providing comprehensive analytical, QC, and manufacturing services that expedite gene therapy development.

︎ VectorBuilder

VectorBuilder offers an integrated platform that combines AI-driven in silico design with high-throughput in vivo screening in non-human primates to develop, optimize, and validate novel AAV capsids. The company specializes in engineering capsids with enhanced tissue specificity, such as those capable of penetrating the blood-brain barrier. Additionally, VectorBuilder provides end-to-end CDMO services for the large-scale production of these tailored vectors.

︎ AAVnerGene

AAVnerGene focuses on the development of customized AAV capsids using their proprietary ATHENA platforms (I, II, and III). These platforms utilize directed evolution, random peptide insertion, and barcoding technology to improve targeting and efficiency, offering tailored solutions for gene therapy.

︎ PackGene Biotech Inc.

PackGene Biotech operates as a leading CRO/CDMO, providing end-to-end AAV vector services. Their proprietary Alpha 293 high-yield platform significantly boosts production efficiency while reducing costs, making them a key player in advancing gene therapies.

︎ Sartorius AG

Sartorius AG offers a comprehensive technology portfolio supporting the entire viral capsid production process. From upstream cell culture in bioreactors to downstream purification using advanced membrane chromatography, Sartorius provides a full range of solutions for viral capsid production

Key Emerging Innovations in the Viral Capsid Development Market

Emerging Innovation

Example Technology

Focus Area

AI-Driven Capsid Design

Dyno bCap1™ (Apertura/Dyno Therapeutics)

Enhanced BBB crossing and neural targeting

Engineered AAVs (In Vivo)

AAV7m8 (Retinal variants)

Enhanced intravitreal delivery for blindness

Synthetic/Evasive Capsids

Immune-evasive AAV (Rational Design)

Repeat dosing & reducing neutralising antibodies

Hybrid Rep Systems

Dual/Single-plasmid design (AAVone)

Increasing full-to-empty capsid ratio (Manufacturing)

Engineered VLPs (eVLPs)

Nanoblades / Base editor-eVLPs

Efficient genome editing with high safety profile

Major Shifts in the Viral Capsid Development Market

🔹 In March 2026, Dyno Therapeutics launched Dyno Psi-Phi, an AI-powered protein design suite developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, aimed at accelerating therapeutic discovery by improving the design of sequence-based medicines. Sam Sinai, Ph.D., noted that Psi-Phi addresses challenges in connecting computational benchmarks to real-world outcomes and enhances the diversity of protein design.

🔹 In March 2026, Apertura Gene Therapy announced a manufacturing collaboration using its TfR1 CapX, an AAV capsid designed to cross the blood-brain barrier. This partnership with Viralgen aims to streamline the transition from research to clinical development, supporting the advancement of gene therapies targeting the CNS.

🔹 In January 2025, Bio-Rad Labs expanded its Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kit for AAV serotypes 2 and 8, complementing existing kits for serotypes 5 and 9. The new kits enable precise measurement of capsid and genome titers, enhancing compliance with regulatory standards and advancing gene therapy development.

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Viral Capsid Development Market Segmentation

By Type

·         Adeno-associated Virus (AAV) Capsids

·         Adenoviral

·         Lentiviral

·         Others

By Application

·         Gene Therapy

·         Vaccine Development

·         Cancer Therapy

·         Others

By End-use

·         Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

·         Academic and Research Institute

·         CROs & CMOs

By Region

·         North America

o   U.S.

o   Canada

·         Asia Pacific

o   China

o   Japan

o   India

o   South Korea

o   Thailand

·         Europe

o   Germany

o   UK

o   France

o   Italy

o   Spain

o   Sweden

o   Denmark

o   Norway

·         Latin America

o   Brazil

o   Mexico

o   Argentina

·         Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o   South Africa

o   UAE

o   Saudi Arabia

o   Kuwait

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About-Us

Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.

Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.

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