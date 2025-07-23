Vir Biotechnology to Provide Corporate Update and Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), today announced that the Company will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 6, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on August 6, 2025.

The corporate update and financial results will be provided via a press release shortly after market close and will be accessible on the News page in the Investors section of the Vir Biotechnology website. Participants may access the conference call via webcast on the Events & Presentations page of the Vir Biotechnology website or via phone by dialing the U.S. toll free number +1 (888) 800-8770 or international number +1 (646) 307-1953, Conference ID: 7568777. A recorded version of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

